In pictures: Purple rains flowing as friends of The Priory flock to soft launch

The popular Aberdeen nightclub will reopen this weekend.

By Chris Cromar
The Priory soft launch.
The Priory's soft launch took place at the weekend. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

Purple rains were flowing on Saturday night, as former popular nightspot The Priority had a soft launch ahead of its official reopening.

The Belmont Street has been closed for the past three years, but will now reopen under the leadership of DJ Grant Leslie, who owns Prohibition on Langstane Place.

The Priory soft launch.
Cheers to Priory. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

One of Aberdeen’s most famous nightclubs, it is located in a 150-year-old former church building in the heart of the city.

The Priory soft launch.
It was all smiles at the soft launch. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

In 2023, gale force gusts from Storm Arwen saw heavy pieces of masonry fly from the top of it.

Grant Leslie.
Grant Leslie is the owner of The Priory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, this has now been fixed and Mr Leslie is ready to welcome people into the venue.

The Priory soft launch.
People were happy to be at the soft launch. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

It will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 5 at 3pm and after the success of its soft opening, which celebrated the start of an “exciting new chapter” for the menu and included live music from Callum Michael and DJ Will Latif, they are ready to go.

The Priory soft launch.
People were enjoying themselves at Priory this weekend. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

Open every Friday to Sunday, there will be live music and “plenty more exciting entertainment” for people who want a trip down memory lane or are going to Priory for the first time.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you all for our full opening this Saturday’

Mr Leslie told The Press and Journal: “The atmosphere was amazing and our guests thoroughly enjoyed every moment and the new look. Now, we can’t wait to welcome you all for our full opening this Saturday.

The Priory soft launch.
Freedom for The Priory. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

Callum Michael will take the stage from 4pm and will be followed by Pepperpot at 8pm.

The Priory soft launch.
These three amigas had a good first night at Priory. Image: Rebecca McGregor.

DJ Will Latif will then keep the party going with an “incredible mix of disco, house and soul until the early hours”.

