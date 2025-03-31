In pictures: Purple rains flowing as friends of The Priory flock to soft launch

Purple rains were flowing on Saturday night, as former popular nightspot The Priority had a soft launch ahead of its official reopening.

The Belmont Street has been closed for the past three years, but will now reopen under the leadership of DJ Grant Leslie, who owns Prohibition on Langstane Place.

One of Aberdeen’s most famous nightclubs, it is located in a 150-year-old former church building in the heart of the city.

In 2023, gale force gusts from Storm Arwen saw heavy pieces of masonry fly from the top of it.

However, this has now been fixed and Mr Leslie is ready to welcome people into the venue.

It will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 5 at 3pm and after the success of its soft opening, which celebrated the start of an “exciting new chapter” for the menu and included live music from Callum Michael and DJ Will Latif, they are ready to go.

Open every Friday to Sunday, there will be live music and “plenty more exciting entertainment” for people who want a trip down memory lane or are going to Priory for the first time.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you all for our full opening this Saturday’

Mr Leslie told The Press and Journal: “The atmosphere was amazing and our guests thoroughly enjoyed every moment and the new look. Now, we can’t wait to welcome you all for our full opening this Saturday.

Callum Michael will take the stage from 4pm and will be followed by Pepperpot at 8pm.

DJ Will Latif will then keep the party going with an “incredible mix of disco, house and soul until the early hours”.