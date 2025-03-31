Police and air ambulance called to incident in Inverurie

Police and emergency services were in attendance at an incident in Inverurie.

It is understood that six police cars were seen on the town’s Beverley Road at about 6pm today, Monday, March 31.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were also at the scene.

Video footage shows it taking off from the ground near Keithhall Road at around 6.40pm.

Eyewitnesses told The P&J that the air ambulance landed next to the River Don, by Keithhall Road.

Police and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.