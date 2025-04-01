Mountain Rescue Team reveal events that led to 22-year-old climber’s death on Ben Nevis

Mountain rescue teams have revealed the events leading to the discovery of a climber who fell 200 feet to their death on Ben Nevis.

The pair, believed to have been from England, were scaling the Moonlight Gully region of the mountain on Saturday when they slipped in “challenging conditions.”

At around 3,000ft up, they are thought to have landed on craggy ground after their fall which cost a 22-year-old man his life.

But, his climbing partner, aged 30, has been described as a “very lucky man” after surviving the fall and managing to call for help.

The mission required 20 members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team who responded to the alarm raised at around 5pm.

They eventually found the pair and administered treatment to the survivor and returned for the other casualty the next morning.

Rescue team leader, Iain Murray, said: “The climber who survived is very lucky.

“It is very hazardous terrain and he must have struck the rocky ground on his way down. He had serious injuries.

“He fell a significant distance, as did his companion. More than 200ft.

“Sadly, his friend did not survive. We wish to pass on our condolences to his family and friends.”

The survivor was airlifted to hospital to receive treatment.

Mr Murray added: “We managed to treat the injured man and carry him to a point where the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness could airlift him.

“We then returned to the site to recover his companion’s body. It was very hazardous conditions with strong winds and rain.

“The ground where the climbers fell was particularly challenging in the conditions.”

Police confirmed Ben Nevis death

Police confirmed the search went on across the weekend, and that a man had deceased.

A spokesperson said: “At about 5pm on Saturday, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”