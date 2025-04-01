Mountain Rescue Team reveal events that led to 22-year-old climber’s death on Ben Nevis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountain Rescue Team reveal events that led to 22-year-old climber’s death on Ben Nevis

Both he and his friend were attempting to scale the mountain in challenging conditions.

By Graham Fleming
The Lochaber Rescue Team pictured on a previous rescue on Ben Nevis. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountain rescue teams have revealed the events leading to the discovery of a climber who fell 200 feet to their death on Ben Nevis.

The pair, believed to have been from England, were scaling the Moonlight Gully region of the mountain on Saturday when they slipped in “challenging conditions.”

At around 3,000ft up, they are thought to have landed on craggy ground after their fall which cost a 22-year-old man his life.

But, his climbing partner, aged 30, has been described as a “very lucky man” after surviving the fall and managing to call for help.

The mission required 20 members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team who responded to the alarm raised at around 5pm.

They eventually found the pair and administered treatment to the survivor and returned for the other casualty the next morning.

The 22-year-old died on Ben Nevis. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue

Rescue team leader, Iain Murray, said: “The climber who survived is very lucky.

“It is very hazardous terrain and he must have struck the rocky ground on his way down. He had serious injuries.

“He fell a significant distance, as did his companion. More than 200ft.

“Sadly, his friend did not survive. We wish to pass on our condolences to his family and friends.”

The survivor was airlifted to hospital to receive treatment.

Mr Murray added: “We managed to treat the injured man and carry him to a point where the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness could airlift him.

“We then returned to the site to recover his companion’s body. It was very hazardous conditions with strong winds and rain.

“The ground where the climbers fell was particularly challenging in the conditions.”

Police confirmed Ben Nevis death

Police confirmed the search went on across the weekend, and that a man had deceased.

A spokesperson said: “At about 5pm on Saturday, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

