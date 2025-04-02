‘Safer’ Stromness Hotel to welcome back guests after upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Safer’ Stromness Hotel to welcome back guests after upgrades

It was forced to close last summer after a number of fire and safety deficiencies were identified.

By Ellie Milne
Stromness Hotel
The Stromness Hotel will reopen on April 14. Image: Payman Club.

The Stromness Hotel hopes to work more closely with the community when it reopens later this month.

The Orkney hotel has been closed to the public for the past eight months as its owners work to address safety issues.

The issues came to a head last year after a pensioner fell down the hotel’s lift shaft.

They have guaranteed the building will be “fully compliant” when they welcome back guests for the first time this year on Monday, April 14.

The reopening date was shared on social media last month, in a post which confirmed the restaurant would also return to business.

It stated: “Hello from The Stromness Hotel! We’ve missed you, and we’ve missed being here. But the wait is nearly over – our doors reopen on April 14.

“Even better, our restaurant will be back too, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back and share some lovely times with you all.”

Exterior of Stromness Hotel
The Stromness Hotel has been closed since last summer. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Safety concerns address ahead of Stromness Hotel reopening

The hotel, located near Stromness Harbour, was forced to close during the busy tourist season last summer.

An unannounced visit from fire chiefs led to the owners – the Paymán Club – being issued a prohibition notice on July 27, 2024.

This came a day after an 83-year-old man was injured after falling down a lift shaft in the building.

Fritha Jaine, chief executive the Paymán Club, confirmed work has been carried out during the closure to address “a number of fire and safety deficiencies”.

This includes the replacement of the fire escape staircases on the east and west of the building which were deemed to be “non-functional” due to corrosion.

She added: “We’ll be doing some updates to the rooms and improvements where needed.

“Nothing structural, we just want it to look smart for the reopening.”

External staircase at Stromness Hotel
The external staircases have been replaced. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

More staff hired at Orkney hotel

The four-storey hotel, which first opened in 1901, was taken over by the Paymán Club in 2021.

The business was founded by Na’ím Anís Paymán a decade ago and now operates a variety of accommodation across the UK and Europe.

All of the hotelier’s destinations follow a no-alcohol policy, however, they have confirmed guests will be able to bring their own alcohol to private events at the Stromness Hotel.

Ahead of the April 14 reopening, the team has also taken onboard feedback from past guests and customers.

One of the main issues raised was staffing levels.

Ms Jaine said: “There will be a lot more people on site. One of the things mentioned in reviews was the lack of staff so we’re making sure we have more staff this time.”

The hotel shared vacancies for seasonal positions in January, including for a general manager, night porters, a sous chef and a cook.

Conversation