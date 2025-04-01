Police probe after fire ‘started’ near Peterhead petrol station

Police are investigating after a fire broke out yards from a petrol station in Peterhead.

The burn path of the fire, which is believed to have started in the grass near the Asda Petrol Station on Longside Road, suggests that it may have been started willfully.

Officers have called for dashcam footage from those driving in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

Longside Road fire can’t be ruled out as wilful

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were informed of a fire on Longside Road at 7.55pm. One appliance was deployed to the scene.”

PC Coutts said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time, especially those who may have dashcam footage, to get in contact with Police.”

Those with information can contact the Police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.