Police probe after fire ‘started’ near Peterhead petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police probe after fire ‘started’ near Peterhead petrol station

Officers are treating the blaze as deliberate.

By Jamie Sinclair
The fire is believed to have been started near Asda petrol station on Longside Road. Image: Google Maps.
The fire is believed to have been started near Asda petrol station on Longside Road. Image: Google Maps.

Police are investigating after a fire broke out yards from a petrol station in Peterhead.

The burn path of the fire, which is believed to have started in the grass near the Asda Petrol Station on Longside Road, suggests that it may have been started willfully.

Officers have called for dashcam footage from those driving in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

Longside Road fire can’t be ruled out as wilful

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were informed of a fire on Longside Road at 7.55pm. One appliance was deployed to the scene.”

PC Coutts said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time, especially those who may have dashcam footage, to get in contact with Police.”

Those with information can contact the Police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Conversation