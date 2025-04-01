Full list of roadworks planned for Aberdeen this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of roadworks planned for Aberdeen this year

Aberdeen City Council has scheduled work to take place at more than 13 city locations. Here are the areas set to be affected.

By Graham Fleming
a city street with traffic cones on it and signs up indicating that roadworks are under way
Is your area affected? Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Several routes are to be disrupted across the city as works get under way on Aberdeen’s roads.

Aberdeen City Council publishes information on any planned road maintenance online to warn drivers of closures until June 2025.

The Press and Journal has put together a handy list that shows planned road improvements so far.

Work to the Granite City’s roads can include:

  • Basic works, which can range from full resurfacing to pothole repairs.
  • Ironworks repairs, which concern the road’s drains, manholes and covers.

List of Aberdeen improvements to be carried out this year

The full list of roads included in the programme, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:

  • Canal Street: Mounthooly junction to 11 Canal Street – roadworks – March 27 to April 4
  • Craigieburn Park: Entirety of road – roadworks – March 25 to April 2
  • Garthdee Road: 165 metres west of Garthdee Fountain Roundabout – ironworks repairs – April 1 to April 2
  • Garthdee Road: At junction with Auchinyell Road – ironworks repairs – April 4 to April 5
A street sign for Garthdee Road in Aberdeen, at which there are two planned set of works
There are two planned sets of works on Garthdee Road. Photographer: Tom Harrison.
  • Gordon Avenue: 50 metres west of junction with Gordon Road – roadworks – April 3 to April 5
  • Malcolm Road: Entrance of Peterculter Retirement Park – roadworks – April 14 to June 6
  • Mid Stocket Road: Between North Anderson Drive and Kingshill Avenue junctions – ironworks repairs – July 28 to August 1
  • Mugiemoss Road: Eastern junction with Mugiemoss Drive – ironworks repairs – June 12
  • Pitmedden Road: Dyce Drive to Caskieben Road – roadworks – March 26 to April 9
  • Porca Quay: quay to York Street – ironworks repairs – April 2 to April 4
  • Provost Rust Drive: Between Smithfield Drive and Rosehill Roundabout – roadworks – March 24 to April 4
  • Springfield Road: At junction with Cragieburn Park – resurfacing – March 25 to April 27
  • Stoneywood Road: at junction with Stoneywood Park – repairs to covers – April 8 to April 11

Aberdeen roadworks subject to change

Aberdeen City Council advises that all planned roadworks are subject to change at any time throughout the year.

Any updates to planned maintenance can be checked.

Residents can also report potholes and defects online.

