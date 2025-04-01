Full list of roadworks planned for Aberdeen this year

Several routes are to be disrupted across the city as works get under way on Aberdeen’s roads.

Aberdeen City Council publishes information on any planned road maintenance online to warn drivers of closures until June 2025.

The Press and Journal has put together a handy list that shows planned road improvements so far.

Work to the Granite City’s roads can include:

Basic works, which can range from full resurfacing to pothole repairs.

Ironworks repairs, which concern the road’s drains, manholes and covers.

List of Aberdeen improvements to be carried out this year

The full list of roads included in the programme, listed in alphabetical order, is as follows:

Canal Street: Mounthooly junction to 11 Canal Street – roadworks – March 27 to April 4

Mounthooly junction to 11 Canal Street – roadworks – March 27 to April 4 Craigieburn Park: Entirety of road – roadworks – March 25 to April 2

Entirety of road – roadworks – March 25 to April 2 Garthdee Road: 165 metres west of Garthdee Fountain Roundabout – ironworks repairs – April 1 to April 2

165 metres west of Garthdee Fountain Roundabout – ironworks repairs – April 1 to April 2 Garthdee Road: At junction with Auchinyell Road – ironworks repairs – April 4 to April 5

Gordon Avenue: 50 metres west of junction with Gordon Road – roadworks – April 3 to April 5

50 metres west of junction with Gordon Road – roadworks – April 3 to April 5 Malcolm Road: Entrance of Peterculter Retirement Park – roadworks – April 14 to June 6

Entrance of Peterculter Retirement Park – roadworks – April 14 to June 6 Mid Stocket Road: Between North Anderson Drive and Kingshill Avenue junctions – ironworks repairs – July 28 to August 1

Between North Anderson Drive and Kingshill Avenue junctions – ironworks repairs – July 28 to August 1 Mugiemoss Road: Eastern junction with Mugiemoss Drive – ironworks repairs – June 12

Eastern junction with Mugiemoss Drive – ironworks repairs – June 12 Pitmedden Road: Dyce Drive to Caskieben Road – roadworks – March 26 to April 9

Dyce Drive to Caskieben Road – roadworks – March 26 to April 9 Porca Quay: quay to York Street – ironworks repairs – April 2 to April 4

quay to York Street – ironworks repairs – April 2 to April 4 Provost Rust Drive: Between Smithfield Drive and Rosehill Roundabout – roadworks – March 24 to April 4

Between Smithfield Drive and Rosehill Roundabout – roadworks – March 24 to April 4 Springfield Road: At junction with Cragieburn Park – resurfacing – March 25 to April 27

At junction with Cragieburn Park – resurfacing – March 25 to April 27 Stoneywood Road: at junction with Stoneywood Park – repairs to covers – April 8 to April 11

Aberdeen roadworks subject to change

Aberdeen City Council advises that all planned roadworks are subject to change at any time throughout the year.

Any updates to planned maintenance can be checked.

Residents can also report potholes and defects online.