Body of Fraserburgh fisherman found off the coast of Norway

The body of a Fraserburgh fisherman has been found off the coast of Norway, more than three years after he went missing at sea.

Joe Masson, 73, was last seen on his creel boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour on October 16, 2021.

His family reported him missing later that day, when he failed to return home.

A major search was launched with police, coastguard and lifeboat teams carrying out sea and land operations.

Mr Masson’s blue craft, the Goodway FR23, was discovered upturned the same day but he was never found.

It was presumed the 73-year-old, described as a “loving dad” and “good friend to many”, had fallen overboard.

His family held a memorial service in November 2021 where they raised money for Fraserburgh Lifeboat.

Family of Joe Masson made aware of Norway discovery

More than three years since he went missing at sea, Mr Masson’s body has now been found – hundreds of miles from the north-east of Scotland.

The Trøndelag Police District were called to an islet near the island of Sula, Norway, on March 9.

Two workers had discovered human remains and wet-weather workwear.

The news was reported by regional newspaper, Adresseavisen, in Norway.

Police Chief Inspector Frode Reiten, the regional ID coordinator for Kripos in Central Norway, told the publication: “The condition of the body indicates that the person had been in the water for a long time.

“A Kripos employee at the Interpol office used information from the Sula discovery to search their databases.

“That led to a match with a missing person case where the clothing seemed consistent.”

Police sent DNA samples to Oslo University Hospital before Mr Masson’s family were notified of the discovery.

Prosecutor Elisabeth Strand Bachmann, from the Trøndelag Police District, said: “Although this is a tragic accident, we hope the discovery brings some comfort to the family”.

Police Scotland ‘liaising with relevant authorities’

Police in Scotland have said formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Masson’s family have been informed.

He was a “well-known” fisherman in the area, with more than 50 years of experience.

Together with his late wife, Kathleen, he also ran a local pub for 20 years before retiring in 2011.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a body was discovered on the island of Sula on the north-west coast of Norway in March 2025.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place.

“However, the family of Joseph Masson, 73, who was last seen on Saturday October 16 2021 on his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour, has been informed.

“Officers are liaising with the relevant authorities.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”