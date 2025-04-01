Body of Fraserburgh fisherman found off the coast of Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Body of Fraserburgh fisherman found off the coast of Norway

Joe Masson was reported missing in October 2021.

By Ellie Milne
Joe Masson was reported missing from his creel boat in 2021. Image: Alexander Buchan & Son Funeral Directors.
Joe Masson was reported missing from his creel boat in 2021. Image: Alexander Buchan & Son Funeral Directors.

The body of a Fraserburgh fisherman has been found off the coast of Norway, more than three years after he went missing at sea.

Joe Masson, 73, was last seen on his creel boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour on October 16, 2021.

His family reported him missing later that day, when he failed to return home.

A major search was launched with police, coastguard and lifeboat teams carrying out sea and land operations.

Mr Masson’s blue craft, the Goodway FR23, was discovered upturned the same day but he was never found.

It was presumed the 73-year-old, described as a “loving dad” and “good friend to many”, had fallen overboard.

His family held a memorial service in November 2021 where they raised money for Fraserburgh Lifeboat.

Goodway FR23
Mr Masson’s creel boat, Goodway FR23. Image: MAIB.

Family of Joe Masson made aware of Norway discovery

More than three years since he went missing at sea, Mr Masson’s body has now been found – hundreds of miles from the north-east of Scotland.

The Trøndelag Police District were called to an islet near the island of Sula, Norway, on March 9.

Two workers had discovered human remains and wet-weather workwear.

The news was reported by regional newspaper, Adresseavisen, in Norway.

Police Chief Inspector Frode Reiten, the regional ID coordinator for Kripos in Central Norway, told the publication: “The condition of the body indicates that the person had been in the water for a long time.

“A Kripos employee at the Interpol office used information from the Sula discovery to search their databases.

“That led to a match with a missing person case where the clothing seemed consistent.”

Police sent DNA samples to Oslo University Hospital before Mr Masson’s family were notified of the discovery.

Prosecutor Elisabeth Strand Bachmann, from the Trøndelag Police District, said: “Although this is a tragic accident, we hope the discovery brings some comfort to the family”.

Helicopter
A helicopter was deployed during the initial search for Mr Masson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Police Scotland ‘liaising with relevant authorities’

Police in Scotland have said formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Masson’s family have been informed.

He was a “well-known” fisherman in the area, with more than 50 years of experience.

Together with his late wife, Kathleen, he also ran a local pub for 20 years before retiring in 2011.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a body was discovered on the island of Sula on the north-west coast of Norway in March 2025.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place.

“However, the family of Joseph Masson, 73, who was last seen on Saturday October 16 2021 on his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour, has been informed.

“Officers are liaising with the relevant authorities.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Conversation