Police investigate after ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Inverurie

A large emergency services response was seen in Inverurie last night after the “unexplained” death of a woman.

There was a heavy police presence in Beverley Road at around 6pm yesterday.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The incident has now been confirmed as the “unexplained” passing of a 53-year-old woman in the area.

Despite the cause of death being unknown, the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday, March 31, officers were called to Beverley Road, Inverurie following the death of a 53-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Air ambulance dispatched to unexplained death in Inverurie

Video footage was also circulated of an air ambulance taking off around Keithhall Road at around 6.40pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.15pm on March 31 to attend an incident on Beverley Road, Inverurie.

“An ambulance, special operations response unit (SORT) and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”