Keith farmers’ shock as two border collies stolen in daylight raid

Staff at the farm have been left in the lurch with over 100 sheep to lamb in the coming weeks.

By Graham Fleming
Zak and Leo are missing.
A Keith farmer has been left in the lurch after two of her beloved border collie dogs were ‘stolen’ in a daylight raid today.

Christine Forbes, 61, was left shocked after she found Zak and Leo missing from their shed at their farm home at Drummuir near Keith.

The pair were locked in after farm staff left to go run an errand.

But when they returned around noon they found the door forced open and the two dogs – one a working Collie – nowhere to be seen.

It has lead to a desperate search around the area for the pair.

Locals have been asked to keep their eyes peeled for the black, white and brown dogs.

With 100 sheep to lamb in the coming weeks, the team at Drummuir are pondering how they are going to cope.

Have you seen these two border collies?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Christine revealed her shock upon finding Zak and Leo missing.

She said: “We had only been away for an hour, on a simple there and back errand, and we came back to find the gate open and the dogs gone.

“There was a bolt on the door before, and it was wide open.

“They can’t open that themselves. Somebody must have been here.”

Owners shocked after dogs stolen near Keith

With lambing season approaching, Christine and the rest of the farm crew have been left to worry how they will cope this spring.

She said: “The farm has over 100 sheep to lamb in the next wee while.

“I’m not sure how that is going to work.

“We really need to the dog to be able to work. I’m not sure what we are going to do without him.”

Zak is not a working dog but is “absolutely loved” by his family.

She added: “They are absolutely of no use to anyone else.

“One doesn’t walk on a lead or work and the other only responds to us or the other guys at the farm.”

The search for Zak and Leo has been continuing throughout the day.

Christine and the other farm staff have been using their local contacts to find news of any sightings.

Zak is described is a red, brown and white large collie while Leo is smaller and only black and white.

Have you seen Leo around the Keith area?

The theft has been reported to local police and any sightings should be reported via 101.

“We absolutely love them,” Christine added.

“Whenever I’m going about the farm they are there.

“They sit at the window and watch who’s coming in.

“They’re so friendly and they’re part of the family. We are really missing them.”

