Police charge 12 people with drug and drink driving in the Highlands in just two days

Police have arrested and charged 12 people with drug driving and drunk driving in the Highlands over a two-day period.

Officers carried out road safety checks across the region over the weekend.

They stopped 156 vehicles in connection with road traffic offences.

Seven people were arrested and charged in connection with drug driving offences in Inverness, North Kessock, Alness and Shetland.

A further five people were arrested and charged in connection with drink driving in Inverness, Fort William, Orkney, Barra and Skye.

And officers also detected twelve drivers speeding.

They were charged at the roadside and issued with fixed penalty tickets.

Other offences included driving without a licence, no insurance, careless driving, no MOT and seatbelt and mobile phone offences.

One vehicle was found to be in a dangerous condition.

Several notifications were also made to the DVLA in relation to fitness to drive concerns.

Chief Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “I really cannot stress highly enough the need to drive responsibly and safely.

“Get it wrong and there may be no second chances.

“A split second of distraction, carelessness or even recklessness, can lead to a lifetime of tragedy, suffering and regret.”