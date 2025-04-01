Highland councillor hits out at ‘haters, trolls and bullies’ as she resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland councillor hits out at ‘haters, trolls and bullies’ as she resigns

Maxine Smith said she has been “the victim of bullying and threats".

By Alberto Lejarraga
Maxine Smith
Image: Jason Hedges

A Highland councillor who has resigned after 18 years claims she has been the victim of “serious hate incidents”.

Maxine Smith, an independent councillor for Cromarty Firth, announced she was resigning for personal reasons in a heartful social media post.

The former SNP councillor has hit out at “haters,” claiming she has been “trolled on social media time and time again by people with opposing views”.

She adds that politicians are “hung, drawn and quartered by social media” and that “this has become a frightening world to live in”.

Ms Smith, who initially intended to step down in 2027, has now announced she will leave her role“imminently”.

Highland councillor quits as she hits social media ‘trolls’

Ms Smith has worked for the Easter Ross area for 33 years, firstly as a community volunteer and for the past 18 years as councillor.

She was elected as an SNP Councillor in 2007 and served her community for three five-year terms.

In 2022, she was re-elected as an Independent Councillor, having resigned from the Scottish National Party due to local internal divisions.

Maxine Smith
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In her Facebook post, the councillor highlights abolishing the ‘Cinderella Curfew’ in Inverness nightclubs and creating a lunch club for the elderly in Invergordon social club after the Covid pandemic as some of the “bigger aspects” of her legacy.

She also takes pride in persuading Scottish Water to spend £250,000 on renewing the sewage system on Clyde Street in Invergordon to prevent raw sewage entering people’s homes and flooding them.

And she also highlights playing a role in “enabling hundreds of new houses to be built in the local area” and working with colleagues to build a new academy in Alness.

‘This has become a frightening world to live in’

But Ms Smith also writes: “There have been some extremely stressful and worrying moments during my time as councillor and in the last few years there have been serious hate incidents where I’ve found myself at the centre of false allegations that were headlined in the press.”

In 2024, she was accused of faking disabled parking Blue Badges so drivers of tour buses she owns could use restricted spaces, however, the case was dropped.

She adds: “I’ve been trolled on social media time and time again by people with opposing views and I’ve been the victim of bullying and threats from people, mostly for things I was innocent of.

“Nevertheless, I was going to stay until the end of my term in May 2027, but now, due to personal reasons, I feel I must stand down.

Ms Smith continues: I’m not an angel I’m just a woman and any time we make mistakes as a politician we are hung, drawn and quartered by social media.

“This has become a frightening world to live in and I just want to be an ordinary human being.

“I’m sure I’ll continue to be far less than perfect in the future but at least I will not have the weight of being a councillor on my shoulders if I make a mistake.”

On social media, numerous constituents thanked the councillor for her years of service.

