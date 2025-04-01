Aberdeenshire road closed for 4 hours following crash south of Fraserburgh

Police have closed an Aberdeenshire road following a crash south of Fraserburgh.

Officers, emergency services and firefighters were called to the A98 near Craigmaud around 5pm on Tuesday, April 1.

The road remains closed at its junction with the A950.

A diversion is in place.

Firefighters called to A98 crash south of Fraserburgh

Firefighters were also called to the A98 crash.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Fraserburgh and one from Turiff at 5:01pm.

Fire crews left the site at 6:44pm.