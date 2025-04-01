Police launch investigation following ‘wilful’ fire near Aberdeenshire primary school

Officers have launched an investigation following a wilful fire-raising near an Aberdeenshire primary school.

Police and firefighters were called to the Hill of Banchory South area, near Hill of Banchory primary school, between 4pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 1.

An area of gorse had been set on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

They extinguished the fire after nearly one hour at the scene.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.

Investigation launched after Banchory fire

Police have now opened an investigation into the wilful fire-raising.

Constable Sarah Miller said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information which may assist with our enquiries to please contact police.

“In addition, anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage around the time of this incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 2809 of 1 April, 2025.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”