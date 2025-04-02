Teen arrested as police seize ‘modified pushbike’

A 14-year-old has been arrested after reports of antisocial bike use on a ‘modified pushbike’.

The teenage boy is charged with various road traffic offences.

Taking place during the evening of Tuesday, April 1, the homemade E-bike was spotted on Union Street and surrounding areas.

The bike was seized and was found to be heavily modified with a battery, motor and throttle.

Inspector John Lumsden recently spoke to the Press and Journal about what Aberdeen police are doing to tackle the E-bike issue.

Teen arrested after antisocial E-bike use

Constable Kyle Chapman said: “This homemade E-bike is highly dangerous not just for the rider but for any pedestrians who were in the vicinity.

“Luckily no one was hurt and this machine is now safely off the streets.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about antisocial bike use to contact us.

“We will take robust action where we are able to do so.”

