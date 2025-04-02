Video shows shocking Aberdeen knife threat in King Street bust-up

A shock video has captured the moment a group of men were threatened with a knife during an altercation in Aberdeen.

A man, pictured outside Esso petrol garage on King Street, brandishes what appears to be a blade during an incident involving a large group.

A phone video recorded the fight as it unfolded around 9.50pm last night, which shows someone being approached by three other men.

The singular man then pulls out what appears to be a blade and lunges forward gesturing towards the group.

Another then attempts to restrain the group to break up the brawl.

The men can be seen approaching the videographer before the person behind the camera flees the scene on a bike.

The video does not show anyone being injured or hurt by the attack.

No arrests after King Street knife incident

Police said they responded to the incident, which took place at around 9.50pm, and searched the area.

Officers said there was no sign of any disturbance and no arrests were made.

Witnesses on the scene said that the fight dispersed shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Tuesday, April 1, we received a report of a disturbance at King Street, Aberdeen involving a number of people.

“Officers attended and a search was carried out but there was no trace of those involved.”