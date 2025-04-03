Heavyweight success: 17-year-old Aberdeen girl crowned UK powerlifting champion

A 17-year-old girl from Aberdeen has been crowned the UK under-18s powerlifting champion.

Robyn Gillespie first got the fitness bug from attending the gym with her dad when she was 14.

She has only been training in powerlifting for a year, but has already succeeded in winning a major title.

Robyn’s success came in the Junior British Powerlifting Championships in Wolverhampton, which took place over the weekend.

She won the sub-junior under 69kg British title, while also extending her Scottish deadlift record on Saturday.

She was joined at the championships by several fellow members of Results Gym who also did well, finishing in podium spots.

Robyn said: “It’s an unreal feeling. This time last year, I never would have thought I could make it here.”

Hard work pays off for powerlifter Robyn

Robyn works in a gym for Sports Aberdeen while also attending college.

Balancing everything while training at an elite level can be a challenge.

She said: “It’s a lot to manage. You might think it’s just training time, but recovery is a massive part of it too.

“I have to give up a lot of the things I enjoy doing, but it makes it all worth it when I get results like this.

It has been an incredible journey for the powerlifting prodigy.

Robyn said: “When I was starting at the gym, it was really just for fun, but I ended up really enjoying it and getting the bug for it.

“When I found out powerlifting was a thing I decided to just give it a go and really stuck with it.

“After my first mock competition, I decided that was the type of atmosphere I wanted to be in.”

Dads proud moment after teen powerlifters’ success

Robyn’s dad, Gary, watched as his daughter took the top prize.

He said: “She’s pretty dedicated to it and it’s a great community they’ve got there. They are all supportive of one another.

“To see Robyn come away with the title was a proud dad moment.

“My wife couldn’t make it down, so it was just myself, but it was well worth the trip.”

Looking ahead, the 17-year-old has aspirations to be selected as part of the UK team for the upcoming world championships in Costa Rica.

“That is the next step, and I’m really hoping I get picked for it, as I would love the opportunity to represent Team GB,” Robyn said.

“It would be brilliant to compete on the world stage.

“I started training again on Tuesday, so it was back to reality after riding that championship high.

Following the success, Robyn had her own prize to go along with the plaudits.

She said: “In preparation for tournaments, I have to do weight cuts, so my reward after the win was going for food.

“It was nothing fancy though, I just wanted a McDonalds which I can’t really have while training.

“I had some chicken nuggets, chips and a banana milkshake. It felt like a real treat.”