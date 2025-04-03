Heavyweight success: 17-year-old Aberdeen girl crowned UK powerlifting champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavyweight success: 17-year-old Aberdeen girl crowned UK powerlifting champion

Robyn told the Press and Journal she celebrated with chicken nuggets and a banana milkshake

By Jamie Sinclair
Robyn was the winner for her age and weight class last Saturday. Image: Dedicated Production
A 17-year-old girl from Aberdeen has been crowned the UK under-18s powerlifting champion.

Robyn Gillespie first got the fitness bug from attending the gym with her dad when she was 14.

She has only been training in powerlifting for a year, but has already succeeded in winning a major title.

Robyn’s success came in the Junior British Powerlifting Championships in Wolverhampton, which took place over the weekend.

She won the sub-junior under 69kg British title, while also extending her Scottish deadlift record on Saturday.

Robyn is already back in training. Image: Dedicated Production.

She was joined at the championships by several fellow members of Results Gym who also did well, finishing in podium spots.

Robyn said: “It’s an unreal feeling. This time last year, I never would have thought I could make it here.”

Hard work pays off for powerlifter Robyn

Robyn works in a gym for Sports Aberdeen while also attending college.

Balancing everything while training at an elite level can be a challenge.

She said: “It’s a lot to manage. You might think it’s just training time, but recovery is a massive part of it too.

“I have to give up a lot of the things I enjoy doing, but it makes it all worth it when I get results like this.

It has been an incredible journey for the powerlifting prodigy.

Robyn said: “When I was starting at the gym, it was really just for fun, but I ended up really enjoying it and getting the bug for it.

“When I found out powerlifting was a thing I decided to just give it a go and really stuck with it.

“After my first mock competition, I decided that was the type of atmosphere I wanted to be in.”

Dads proud moment after teen powerlifters’ success

Robyn’s dad, Gary, watched as his daughter took the top prize.

He said: “She’s pretty dedicated to it and it’s a great community they’ve got there. They are all supportive of one another.

“To see Robyn come away with the title was a proud dad moment.

“My wife couldn’t make it down, so it was just myself, but it was well worth the trip.”

Robyn has only been training in powerlifting for a year. Image: Dedicated Production.

Looking ahead, the 17-year-old has aspirations to be selected as part of the UK team for the upcoming world championships in Costa Rica.

“That is the next step, and I’m really hoping I get picked for it, as I would love the opportunity to represent Team GB,” Robyn said.

“It would be brilliant to compete on the world stage.

“I started training again on Tuesday, so it was back to reality after riding that championship high.

Following the success, Robyn had her own prize to go along with the plaudits.

She said: “In preparation for tournaments, I have to do weight cuts, so my reward after the win was going for food.

“It was nothing fancy though, I just wanted a McDonalds which I can’t really have while training.

“I had some chicken nuggets, chips and a banana milkshake. It felt like a real treat.”

