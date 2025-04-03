Stonehaven RNLI volunteers say it’s a ‘privilege’ to save lives at sea ahead of new lifeboat station opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stonehaven RNLI volunteers say it’s a ‘privilege’ to save lives at sea ahead of new lifeboat station opening

Dave Carlton and Caroline Tierney said the new facility will be a part of the community.

Dave Carlton and Caroline Tierney in uniform next to lifeboat
RNLI volunteers Dave Carlton and Caroline Tierney at the lifeboat station in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

“That’s what the lifeboat is all about – saving lives at sea.” 

The words of Stonehaven crew member Dave Carlton echo the ethos of the RNLI, an organisation he has volunteered for since 2013.

He is one of the many dedicated members of the coastal town’s crew who work to help bring people home safely from sea.

The lifeboats and stations based in Stonehaven may have changed over the past 171 years, but the town has consistently had a team of volunteers dedicating their time to head out in often dangerous conditions.

Crew onboard the Jamie Hunter lifeboat
The volunteer crew heading out in the Jamie Hunter lifeboat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

For the past decade, they have been launching from a temporary portable cabin and boatshed near the harbour.

These facilities will soon be replaced with a new building for which local supporters have donated more than £100,000 to make it a reality.

“I want to stress how supportive the community has been over the years, as it has been amazing,” Dave told The Press and Journal.

“We have to give credit to the local community for helping us get to this stage, which will ultimately allow us to continue providing the life-saving capability.”

Dave and Caroline standing on the sand at Stonehaven harbour
Dave and Caroline spoke to The P&J about their RNLI experiences. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

171-year history of lifeboat station in Aberdeenshire town

A lifeboat station was first established in the town in 1854 and it became part of the RNLI organisation 13 years later.

Dedicated crews, including those who lost their lives in the 1874 lifeboat disaster, carried out operations from Stonehaven for more than a century until the Maritime Institute took on the duties in 1984.

The current RNLI station near the harbour opened in 2014 – with Dave selected to be part of the original crew not long after he moved to the area with his family.

“That has always felt like a privilege,” the 54-year-old said.

“It came along at a good time for a personal challenge and I saw it as a way to get involved with the community.

Lifeboat being towed to shore
The lifeboat being brought back to shore after a training session in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I’ve always enjoyed being by the sea but doing this is something different – it involves new skills and a new approach.

“It was a good challenge.”

Dedicated crew based in Stonehaven

In Stonehaven, there are teachers, council workers, engineers, police officers, doctors and students among the crew.

“It’s a big crew and I describe them as a family,” volunteer Caroline Tierney said.

“I fully trust the crew I’m on the boat with.

“I enjoy being at sea with them and couldn’t ask for a better crew to be honest.

“We all have different backgrounds so everyone brings different skills.”

Dave and Caroline on the lifeboat
Dave and Caroline are dedicated members of the Stonehaven crew. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

When Caroline first moved to Stonehaven in 2011, she would often stop to watch the boat leave the harbour.

“I always admired the guys,” she said.

“Then I then saw an advert on social media looking for a volunteer administrator.

“That’s my background I thought I could help out.

“I started coming along to meetings and found myself asking lots of questions.

“I found it so interesting learning about the boat, so they suggested I join.”

‘Soaking up the knowledge’

The 41-year-old, who works at Robert Gordon University, started out with the shore crew, learning rope handling, navigation and all the skills required to launch safely.

She has now progressed to the trainee boat crew and has travelled down to the RNLI college in Poole for further “first-class” training.

Lifeboat at sea near cliffs
Volunteers out at sea near Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I didn’t know where to start but the crew said, ‘as long as you’re keen, you’ll get the training’,” she said.

Dave, who works as an engineer, added: “I think Caroline is exactly what the RNLI stands for in many ways – it doesn’t matter your background or experience.

“It’s someone who wants to apply themselves, gets involved, sees a lot of the benefits and is out on the boat now.

“She’ll no doubt be a great crew member to be alongside.”

Dave Carlton and Caroline Tierney next to lifeboat
Dave and Caroline thanked the community for their support. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More opportunities with new lifeboat station

The new lifeboat station will provide the volunteer crew with a larger boat hall, space for training, an operations room, changing and shower facilities, a mechanic’s workshop, kitchen and a breakout area.

“It’ll give us better indoor facilities for classroom work,” Dave said.

“If we’re not on the boat we try to maintain theory-based learning.

“We could have multiple exercise practices set up in different rooms, doing different things and having people doing different subjects.”

There will also be an official RNLI shop and more opportunities for the public to get involved.

Scaffolding on new Stonehaven lifeboat station building
Work on the new lifeboat station is progressing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The community is so crucial to what we do,” Caroline said. they’ll be able to come in and actually see the station – it’ll become part of the community.

“If we can give people an understanding of how to enjoy being on the water and by the beach a little bit safer, then that’s great.”

‘We look out for each other’

There are a number of opportunities with the RNLI which are all vital for helping save lives.

As “one crew” in the station, all of the volunteers are there to support each other.

“If it’s been a bad day for whatever reason, there’s a lot of depth and experience of people to talk to,” Dave said.

“We look out for each other.”

Lifeboat in water at Stonehaven harbour
Volunteers train on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Caroline added: “I feel privileged to be able to do what we’re doing.

“Every time I step on the boat, I get that feeling.

“We’re going out to try and bring a family member back to their loved ones safely.

“For me, that makes it all worthwhile.”

Conversation