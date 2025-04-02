£56 tickets go on sale as Aberdeen bars prepare for May Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£56 tickets go on sale as Aberdeen bars prepare for May Day

Rev de Cuba, Soul, Motif and more have announced their ticket prices.

By Jamie Sinclair
It's one of the busiest days of the Aberdeen calendar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen bars and nightclubs have announced prices for their May Day tickets as they prepare for one of the city centre’s busiest days of the year.

This year, May Day (May 1) falls on a Thursday, meaning many will celebrate on Sunday, May 4.

DJ events and all-day parties starting as early as 12pm will take place at venues across the Granite City.

The lure of a bank holiday Monday makes a Sunday session all the more appealing for students and those who have the day off.

Siberia will host another event this year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

One venue is charging £56 for an all-day party, you can buy queue skip passes for some bars and some are free entry.

With busy queues for drinks and entry, here are all the main spots and how you can skip the queues on the big day.

Where are you heading for May Day?

  • Revolution de Cuba/ Priory 12pm – 3am – £56 (Early Bird Tickets were on sale for £42)
  • Motif – (Sold out) – Very Early Bird Tickets – £16.75 – Early Bird Tickets – £26.65 -Main Release – £31.05 – Final Release – £33.25
  • Soul – Very Early Bird Tickets – £16.75 – Early Bird Tickets – £26.65 -Main Release – £31.05 – Final Release – £33.25 (only main, and final release tickets remaining)
    Soul and Motif combo ticket (Sold out) – £55.25
  • Revolution – All Day Ticket – £35 – Pre 2pm Ticket – £18 – After 8pm Ticket – £20
  • Paramount – Free entry – All Day Queue skip – £22.25 – Post 8pm Queue Skip – £11.25
  • Siberia – Free entry – MayDay VIP Wristband – £33.25 – Skip the queues and access our private Cavern bar, toilets and beer garden. No need to queue on the day for entry!
  • Ivy Lodge – Free entry – book ahead to get a free queue skip
  • Cheerz – Free entry
There’s a wide variety of events to pick from. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Priory will host the after-party for Revolution de Cuba’s event, after reopening this coming weekend.

May Day is approaching fast, so get in the party mood, with the best pics from previous years events.

Where are you going for May Day in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below.

