£56 tickets go on sale as Aberdeen bars prepare for May Day

Aberdeen bars and nightclubs have announced prices for their May Day tickets as they prepare for one of the city centre’s busiest days of the year.

This year, May Day (May 1) falls on a Thursday, meaning many will celebrate on Sunday, May 4.

DJ events and all-day parties starting as early as 12pm will take place at venues across the Granite City.

The lure of a bank holiday Monday makes a Sunday session all the more appealing for students and those who have the day off.

One venue is charging £56 for an all-day party, you can buy queue skip passes for some bars and some are free entry.

With busy queues for drinks and entry, here are all the main spots and how you can skip the queues on the big day.

Revolution de Cuba/ Priory 12pm – 3am – £56 (Early Bird Tickets were on sale for £42)

Motif – (Sold out) – Very Early Bird Tickets – £16.75 – Early Bird Tickets – £26.65 -Main Release – £31.05 – Final Release – £33.25

Soul – Very Early Bird Tickets – £16.75 – Early Bird Tickets – £26.65 -Main Release – £31.05 – Final Release – £33.25 (only main, and final release tickets remaining)

Soul and Motif combo ticket (Sold out) – £55.25

Soul and Motif combo ticket (Sold out) – £55.25

Revolution – All Day Ticket – £35 – Pre 2pm Ticket – £18 – After 8pm Ticket – £20

Paramount – Free entry – All Day Queue skip – £22.25 – Post 8pm Queue Skip – £11.25

Siberia – Free entry – MayDay VIP Wristband – £33.25 – Skip the queues and access our private Cavern bar, toilets and beer garden. No need to queue on the day for entry!

Ivy Lodge – Free entry – book ahead to get a free queue skip

Cheerz – Free entry

Priory will host the after-party for Revolution de Cuba’s event, after reopening this coming weekend.

May Day is approaching fast, so get in the party mood, with the best pics from previous years events.

