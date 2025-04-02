Man’s body recovered from river near Beauly

The body of a man has been recovered from a Highland river.

Officers were called to the River Beauly, near Kilmorack, on Monday afternoon.

Police explained the body of a man was recovered near the Black Bridge.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesman confirmed: “Around 12.20pm on Monday, 31 March 2025, the body of a man was recovered from the River Beauly near to Black Bridge, Beauly.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”