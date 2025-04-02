News Man’s body recovered from river near Beauly Police were called to the River Beauly near Kilmorack on Monday afternoon. By Alberto Lejarraga April 2 2025, 3:01 pm April 2 2025, 3:01 pm Share Man’s body recovered from river near Beauly Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6726027/body-of-man-recovered-river-beauly/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. The body of a man has been recovered from a Highland river. Officers were called to the River Beauly, near Kilmorack, on Monday afternoon. Police explained the body of a man was recovered near the Black Bridge. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Body of man recovered from River Beauly A police spokesman confirmed: “Around 12.20pm on Monday, 31 March 2025, the body of a man was recovered from the River Beauly near to Black Bridge, Beauly. “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Conversation