Elgin to Inverness train scrapped to make way for return of Far North service

ScotRail bosses say only a handful of people were using the 7.18am service, with resources to be redeployed.

By Michelle Henderson
ScotRail train at Elgin train station.
ScotRail are axing their 7.18am service between Elgin and Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

An early morning rail service between Elgin and Inverness has been scrapped due to ‘low demand’.

ScotRail has announced they are withdrawing the 7.18am service within a matter of weeks, due to a lack of footfall.

Bosses claim an average of just 12 people use the service each day.

Now, commuters will be forced to adjust their routine schedule to accommodate the firm’s latest timetable changes.

Passengers could choose to travel on ScotRail’s existing 6.58am service, which will benefit from the addition of a third carriage, or travel 20 minutes later, on the 7.43am service.

The adjustments have been made to accommodate the reintroduction of an evening service on the Far North Line.

Overlooking two trains side by side at Elgin railway station.
ScotRail bosses say they are removing the underused morning service to make way for the reintroduction of a weekend service between Inverness and Tain. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Morning service scrapped to make way for northbound journey

From next month, the 11.12pm service from Inverness to Tain will be revived on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

The service was previously in operation five years ago, before the Covid pandemic.

The alteration is being made on a trial basis, with bosses pledging to keep a watchful eye on its popularity.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, hopes the changes will encourage more commuters to turn to public transport.

He said: “We’re excited to introduce these timetable enhancements, which will offer greater flexibility for evening travellers.

“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable rail service that provides a positive experience for our customers.

“The reintroduction of this late night service on a trial basis will make it even easier for customers to get where they need to go, and choose rail as their preferred mode of transport.”

