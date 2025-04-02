Police issue warning to parents as two illegal off-road electric motorcycles seized in Moray

Police have seized two illegal off-road electric motorcycles in Moray – and issued a warning to parents.

Officers first seized an electric motorbike from a property in Elgin on Tuesday.

Later that day, the rider of a similar type of motorcycle failed to stop for officers in Buckie.

The 16-year-old male rider and his 16-year-old male passenger were later traced and the vehicle was also seized.

Both male youths will be subject of a report to the relevant agency in connection with road traffic offences.

It comes as road policing and community policing officers are continuing to tackle those using off-road electric motorcycles in the Moray area.

Police message to parents after seizing illegal motorbikes in Moray

Constable Callum Hogg, from the road policing team in Elgin, said: “Using unregistered electric vehicles, such as motorcycles and scooters on public roads, or other land without permission from the landowner, is illegal and dangerous.

“Anyone found riding a vehicle illegally will likely have it seized by officers and removed to a contractor’s yard, with a significant cost to the owner.

“When these vehicles are used illegally and irresponsibly, there is a serious risk of injury to the rider and members of the public.

“These vehicles also cause significant damage to land, such as parks and golf courses, at great financial cost to the landowner.

“I would also urge parents and guardians whose child has use of an electric bike or e-scooter, or if you are considering buying one, to please ensure they are only ridden on private land with the permission of the landowner.

“They should not be ridden on public roads and paths, to avoid penalties and protect the riders and others.”

Anyone with information on the use of these vehicles in their area is asked to call police on 101.

For further information on the use of electric bikes visit: https://orlo.uk/OaI01