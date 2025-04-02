Police issue warning to parents as two illegal off-road electric motorcycles seized in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue warning to parents as two illegal off-road electric motorcycles seized in Moray

Officers seized the electric motorbikes from young riders in Elgin and Buckie.

By Alberto Lejarraga
off road motorcycle next to police vehicle
Police are combating the use of illegal motorbikes. Image: Police Scotland

Police have seized two illegal off-road electric motorcycles in Moray – and issued a warning to parents.

Officers first seized an electric motorbike from a property in Elgin on Tuesday.

Later that day, the rider of a similar type of motorcycle failed to stop for officers in Buckie.

The 16-year-old male rider and his 16-year-old male passenger were later traced and the vehicle was also seized.

Both male youths will be subject of a report to the relevant agency in connection with road traffic offences.

It comes as road policing and community policing officers are continuing to tackle those using off-road electric motorcycles in the Moray area.

Police message to parents after seizing illegal motorbikes in Moray

Constable Callum Hogg, from the road policing team in Elgin, said: “Using unregistered electric vehicles, such as motorcycles and scooters on public roads, or other land without permission from the landowner, is illegal and dangerous.

“Anyone found riding a vehicle illegally will likely have it seized by officers and removed to a contractor’s yard, with a significant cost to the owner.

illegal motorbike seized
One of the two illegal motorbikes seized in Moray. Image: Police Scotland

“When these vehicles are used illegally and irresponsibly, there is a serious risk of injury to the rider and members of the public.

“These vehicles also cause significant damage to land, such as parks and golf courses, at great financial cost to the landowner.

“I would also urge parents and guardians whose child has use of an electric bike or e-scooter, or if you are considering buying one, to please ensure they are only ridden on private land with the permission of the landowner.

“They should not be ridden on public roads and paths, to avoid penalties and protect the riders and others.”

Anyone with information on the use of these vehicles in their area is asked to call police on 101.

For further information on the use of electric bikes visit: https://orlo.uk/OaI01 

Conversation