News 15-year-old boy missing from Mintlaw traced 'safe and well' Scott Penny was last seen on Tuesday. By Alberto Lejarraga April 2 2025, 8:04 pm April 2 2025, 8:04 pm 0 comment Scott Penny has been traced. Image: DC Thomson. A 15-year-old boy was had been reported missing from Mintlaw has been traced. Scott Penny had last been seen in the area of the Aberdeenshire village on Tuesday, April 1. Officers have confirmed that the teenager has been found "safe and well".
