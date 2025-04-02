Police and firefighters heavy rescue unit called to three-vehicle crash south of Inverness

Police and firefighters were called to a crash involving three vehicles near Inverness last night.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened after 8pm on the B862 at Scaniport, north of Dores and near the A82.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances and one heavy rescue unit to the scene.

The road was closed due to the crash last night, but has since re-opened.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance to a road traffic collision on the B862 near Scaniport.

“We’ve sent two appliances from Inverness and a heavy rescue unit.

“We also sent one appliance from Beauly. We got the call at 8.10pm.”

“The crash involved three vehicles.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were no longer at the scene at 10:50pm.

At this time, it is not known if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.