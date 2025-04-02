News Police and firefighters heavy rescue unit called to three-vehicle crash south of Inverness Three appliances were sent to the B862 at Scaniport, north of Dores, after 8pm. By Alberto Lejarraga April 2 2025, 9:04 pm April 2 2025, 9:04 pm Share Police and firefighters heavy rescue unit called to three-vehicle crash south of Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6726469/crash-scaniport-b862-south-of-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services at a three-car crash near Inverness. Image: What's Happening Inverness Police and firefighters were called to a crash involving three vehicles near Inverness last night. The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened after 8pm on the B862 at Scaniport, north of Dores and near the A82. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances and one heavy rescue unit to the scene. The road was closed due to the crash last night, but has since re-opened. Firefighters called to crash south of Inverness A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance to a road traffic collision on the B862 near Scaniport. “We’ve sent two appliances from Inverness and a heavy rescue unit. Fire crews and police officers were in attendance. Image: What’s Happening Inverness “We also sent one appliance from Beauly. We got the call at 8.10pm.” “The crash involved three vehicles.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were no longer at the scene at 10:50pm. At this time, it is not known if there are any injuries. Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
