Police and fire crews called to car fire on A92 north of Stonehaven

Police and fire crews were called to the A92 north of Stonehaven last night after reports of a car fire.

Two fire engines were in attendance after receiving the call at 8.49pm, and left the scene around 10.45am.

The Stonehaven car fire resulted in a late night road closure, but the A92 has fully reopened since.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were in attendance on the A92 just north of Stonehaven.

“Police were also there. We got the call at 8.49pm and sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive. It was car on fire.”

At this time, it is not known whether there are any injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.