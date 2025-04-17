In Pictures: Inverness ‘Wise Guys’ show us their creative talent at Highland Print Studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

In Pictures: Inverness ‘Wise Guys’ show us their creative talent at Highland Print Studio

This morning we got a tour around and met the Wise Guys, a project run for men over 60.

Malcolm Steven with his lino cut of the Inverness Old High Church. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

Every Wednesday morning, a group of men over 60 gather in an unlikely artistic sanctuary in Inverness.

They’re the “Wise Guys” – retirees, former tradespeople, and grandfathers who have discovered a new passion in the fascinating world of printmaking at Highland Print Studio.

The project started in 2011-2012 and has been so successful that it has recently relaunched with a new group of Wise Guys, funded by Highland Council. It started as a result of research done by Age Scotland and other organisations that said that older men don’t engage in as many social engagements as older women, which can result in loneliness and isolation.

The project is very sociable with tea, coffee and biscuits always on tap. 

Highland Print Studio do lots of work with community groups and schools in Inverness and all over the highlands. Some of the projects have partnered with healthcare, education, environment, science, art organisations and sports. The Studio are always fundraising to make sure these projects happen that benefit the community.

The studio covers various printmaking techniques such as screen printing, etching, collagraph, mokulito, relief printing, polymer photogravure, stone lithography, and photoplate lithography.

The studio offers memberships and does classes in many of these techniques. If you’re interested in signing up for one, click here.

The studio is open to all and welcomes visitors to look around.

Our photographer Sandy McCook spent a morning with The Wise Guys in the studio.

 

John McNaught teaches Screenprinting to the Wise Guys.
Donald McLellan and Stan Morrison at work.
Malcolm Steven chats with Alison … about their print.
Highland Print Studio, Inverness.
Stan Morrison at work on a linocut.
Donald McLellan and Stan Morrison at work.
Donald McLellan preparing the ink.
Donald McLellan prints from his linocut.
A finished linocut.
Donald McLellan’s linocut.
First floor of the Highland Print Studio.
Director Alison McMenemy with a colour photographic print.
Linocut tools.
Print prep.
A finished linocut.
Working on a linocut.
Wall where exhibitions are held.

Conversation