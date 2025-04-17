In Pictures: Inverness ‘Wise Guys’ show us their creative talent at Highland Print Studio

Every Wednesday morning, a group of men over 60 gather in an unlikely artistic sanctuary in Inverness.

They’re the “Wise Guys” – retirees, former tradespeople, and grandfathers who have discovered a new passion in the fascinating world of printmaking at Highland Print Studio.

The project started in 2011-2012 and has been so successful that it has recently relaunched with a new group of Wise Guys, funded by Highland Council. It started as a result of research done by Age Scotland and other organisations that said that older men don’t engage in as many social engagements as older women, which can result in loneliness and isolation.

The project is very sociable with tea, coffee and biscuits always on tap.

Highland Print Studio do lots of work with community groups and schools in Inverness and all over the highlands. Some of the projects have partnered with healthcare, education, environment, science, art organisations and sports. The Studio are always fundraising to make sure these projects happen that benefit the community.

The studio covers various printmaking techniques such as screen printing, etching, collagraph, mokulito, relief printing, polymer photogravure, stone lithography, and photoplate lithography.

The studio offers memberships and does classes in many of these techniques. If you’re interested in signing up for one, click here.

The studio is open to all and welcomes visitors to look around.

Our photographer Sandy McCook spent a morning with The Wise Guys in the studio.