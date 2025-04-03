Skene Street closed for two weeks as new pedestrian island built next to Aberdeen school

Skene Street in Aberdeen has been blocked off to traffic for a two-week closure.

Work is currently being undertaken to construct a new pedestrian island near Gilcomstoun School, as well as to reline some road markings.

The works are being undertaken as children return home for school holidays as to minimise disruption, but delays are nevertheless expected.

Signs went up for the project on March 31, which has closed the road between its junction with Esslemont Avenue to Summer Street.

The works are scheduled to last until April 11, with two weeks of motorist delays confirmed by Aberdeen City Council.

A council spokesperson said: “The Skene Street roadworks are for the construction of a pedestrian island in front of the school and relining of the whole road.

“It is scheduled to last for 2 weeks.”