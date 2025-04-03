Take sneak-peek inside luxury Viking cruise ship as it marks maiden visit to Port of Aberdeen

One of Viking’s most luxurious ships docked in Aberdeen this morning to mark the start of the city’s cruise season.

Equipped with a cinema, jazz club, swimming pools and restaurants the floating hotel towered over Torry.

Packed with tourists from sun-kissed countries including the USA, Canada and Australia, it also appeared they brought the good weather with them to Aberdeen.

That’s if the sun wasn’t blocked out by the huge Viking Vela, which measures a whopping 238 metres and had arrived from Edinburgh.

Currently in the midst of a UK tour that will take the vessel and its passengers to Shetland and Bergen in the coming days, The Vela was welcomed to the South Harbour with a display of dancing and bagpipes.

It marked the Vela’s first journey to Aberdeen, which was celebrated with a “passing of the plaque” ceremony held in the captain’s quarters.

Afterwards, The Press and Journal was invited aboard the ship to sample just a taste of the luxury that tourists arriving in Aberdeen are becoming accustomed to.

So just what do passengers enjoy on board The Vela?

Stepping onto the concourse, visitors are immediately hit in the face by the scale of this towering cruiser.

You are met by the Ocean Atrium, a relaxing hangout spot that spans three floors, with facilities on each level to entertain more than a thousand guests.

An effort is made to keep each Viking ocean ship unform, we are told, but this lounge presents a number of ‘art walls’ that are wholly unique and display a number of works tailored to each ship.

It leads to the vast main pool room, complete with a retractable roof, where passengers are served poolside coffee, tea and cakes – perfect after a long walking tour of Marischal College and Aberdeen perhaps.

Guests can pick from local menu

Next up was The Restaurant, which is the main eatery on board.

But don’t mistake it for the only one – we visited four different locations at which you could enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner aboard this ship.

As well as the main food hall, there is an Italian restaurant, a more private dining option and even a space where you are shown how to cook your own dishes by chefs.

We sampled the lunch platter – with an extensive array of fine buffet options on offer.

I particularly enjoyed the shredded spicy beef and rice.

Guests onboard are treated to local menu inspired by each country they visit.

In Scotland guests can look forward to dishes such as creamy seafood chowder and Aberdeen Angus steak and chips.

After dinner, there is a wealth of entertainment offered onboard.

We were shown around the swanky private cinema where films, theatre performances and even TED talks are offered.

Alternatively, anyone worried about running off the calories consumed in the ship’s restaurants are welcome to use the complimentary gym and sauna.

If guests are wont to stay up even later, they might even take a trip to Torshavn – a late night jazz bar with performances until 1am.

Passing of the plaque ceremony

The cruise season is set to welcome 16 calls from Viking to the Port of Aberdeen, though 64 ships in total are expected across the summer.

The P&J watched on as port staff gave the captain of The Vela a warm welcome by trading gifts.

Viking said they were “delighted” to be visiting Aberdeen as part of a new line-up of destinations in 2025.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK, said: “We’re delighted to have added Aberdeen as a new port of call on some of our British Isles and Scandinavian itineraries.

“As Scotland’s third-largest city, it has so much to offer, especially with its strong coastal culture and rich history.

“Our culturally curious guests will enjoy learning about the city’s maritime heritage and its interesting architecture – as well as experiencing the local art scene and exploring many of the historic sites nearby when they visit.”

