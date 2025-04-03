Take sneak-peek inside luxury Viking cruise ship as it marks maiden visit to Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Take sneak-peek inside luxury Viking cruise ship as it marks maiden visit to Port of Aberdeen

The Press and Journal took a guided tour around the Viking Vela this morning.

The Vela docked at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Vela docked at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

One of Viking’s most luxurious ships docked in Aberdeen this morning to mark the start of the city’s cruise season.

Equipped with a cinema, jazz club, swimming pools and restaurants the floating hotel towered over Torry.

Packed with tourists from sun-kissed countries including the USA, Canada and Australia, it also appeared they brought the good weather with them to Aberdeen.

That’s if the sun wasn’t blocked out by the huge Viking Vela, which measures a whopping 238 metres and had arrived from Edinburgh.

Currently in the midst of a UK tour that will take the vessel and its passengers to Shetland and Bergen in the coming days, The Vela was welcomed to the South Harbour with a display of dancing and bagpipes.

The ship’s arrival marks the start of cruise season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The view from the top deck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests can enjoy a view of Aberdeen from the infinity pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It marked the Vela’s first journey to Aberdeen, which was celebrated with a “passing of the plaque” ceremony held in the captain’s quarters.

Afterwards, The Press and Journal was invited aboard the ship to sample just a taste of the luxury that tourists arriving in Aberdeen are becoming accustomed to.

A pipe band welcomed the ship to Aberdeen this morning. Image: Port of Aberdeen

So just what do passengers enjoy on board The Vela?

Stepping onto the concourse, visitors are immediately hit in the face by the scale of this towering cruiser.

You are met by the Ocean Atrium, a relaxing hangout spot that spans three floors, with facilities on each level to entertain more than a thousand guests.

An effort is made to keep each Viking ocean ship unform, we are told, but this lounge presents a number of ‘art walls’ that are wholly unique and display a number of works tailored to each ship.

The scale of the ship impressed guests. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The main pool facility with retractable roof. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It leads to the vast main pool room, complete with a retractable roof, where passengers are served poolside coffee, tea and cakes – perfect after a long walking tour of Marischal College and Aberdeen perhaps.

Guests can pick from local menu

Next up was The Restaurant, which is the main eatery on board.

But don’t mistake it for the only one – we visited four different locations at which you could enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner aboard this ship.

As well as the main food hall, there is an Italian restaurant, a more private dining option and even a space where you are shown how to cook your own dishes by chefs.

We sampled the lunch platter – with an extensive array of fine buffet options on offer.

I particularly enjoyed the shredded spicy beef and rice.

The main restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Manfredi’s onboard Italian restaurant, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Staff at the Explorer Bar said they were “proud” to serve Scottish whisky on the ship. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Guests onboard are treated to local menu inspired by each country they visit.

In Scotland guests can look forward to dishes such as creamy seafood chowder and Aberdeen Angus steak and chips.

After dinner, there is a wealth of entertainment offered onboard.

We were shown around the swanky private cinema where films, theatre performances and even TED talks are offered.

The onboard cinema. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The gym is particularly spacious. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The sauna is the height of relaxation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Alternatively, anyone worried about running off the calories consumed in the ship’s restaurants are welcome to use the complimentary gym and sauna.

If guests are wont to stay up even later, they might even take a trip to Torshavn – a late night jazz bar with performances until 1am.

Passing of the plaque ceremony

The cruise season is set to welcome 16 calls from Viking to the Port of Aberdeen, though 64 ships in total are expected across the summer.

The P&J watched on as port staff gave the captain of The Vela a warm welcome by trading gifts.

Viking said they were “delighted” to be visiting Aberdeen as part of a new line-up of destinations in 2025.

Picture of plaque exchange (L-R) Tyrone Olivier (travel consultant), Benji Morrison (Port of Aberdeen), Captain Anders Steen, Gary Lyons (Port of Aberdeen), Marlene Mitchell (Port of Aberdeen). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK, said: “We’re delighted to have added Aberdeen as a new port of call on some of our British Isles and Scandinavian itineraries.

“As Scotland’s third-largest city, it has so much to offer, especially with its strong coastal culture and rich history.

“Our culturally curious guests will enjoy learning about the city’s maritime heritage and its interesting architecture – as well as experiencing the local art scene and exploring many of the historic sites nearby when they visit.”

Conversation