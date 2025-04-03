Range Rover ‘stolen from Cults and set ablaze on the A92’

A car fire near Stonehaven is being treated as “deliberate” by police, who believe the car was also stolen.

The fire broke out just after 8.40pm on Wednesday, April 2, on the northbound carriageway of the A92 road just north of Stonehaven.

A grey Range Rover, believed to have been stolen from Cults, was in flames.

Two fire appliances were dispatched to the scene, with fire crews tasked with battling the blaze.

Police were also on the scene, with the A92 having to be closed due to the fire.

It has now been confirmed that the fire is being treated as “wilful”.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Wednesday, 2 April, 2025, police received a report of a car on fire off the northbound carriage way on Stonehaven Road, Aberdeen.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and it has been established the vehicle had been stolen from the Cults area. Inquiries are ongoing.”