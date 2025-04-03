Harry Gow celebrates opening of new Inverness bakery weeks after devastating Fairways fire

Celebrations are in full swing in Inverness to mark the opening of a new Harry Gow Bakery and Takeaway.

Doors to the firm’s new Harbour Road branch opened to customers for the first time this morning.

The first 100 customers are being given a free slice of cake to mark the occasion.

Delighted with their handiwork, Harry Gow shared a reel online, showcasing both the interior and exterior of the new premises.

They took a moment to thank everyone who had played a part, writing: “Harbour Road is now open.

“Thank you to everyone who made it happen and to our incredible team for getting everything ready for today.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Picking up the pieces after Fairways fire

Its grand opening comes just weeks after their Fairway’s branch burned down in a deliberate fire.

The branch was one of several retail units destroyed in the weekend blaze.

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into the shops before fleeing the scene.

In the aftermath, bosses of the Highland bakery chain vowed to return to the business park one day.

However, their sole focus was to ‘pick up the pieces’ and focus on the opening of their new Inverness offering.

News of the new Harbour Road bakery surfaced in January as the firm took up residence in the unit, formerly home to Thrifty car and van rental.

Contractors have been busy installing all the necessary appliances and giving the unit a complete makeover.

This morning, customers caught their first glimpse of the new bakery.