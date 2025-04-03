Harry Gow celebrates opening of new Inverness bakery weeks after devastating Fairways fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Gow celebrates opening of new Inverness bakery weeks after devastating Fairways fire

The first 100 customers are getting a free slice of cake to mark the occasion. 

By Michelle Henderson
Harry Gow bakery
Harry Gow have marked the grand opening of their new Harbour Road branch today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Celebrations are in full swing in Inverness to mark the opening of a new Harry Gow Bakery and Takeaway.

Doors to the firm’s new Harbour Road branch opened to customers for the first time this morning.

The first 100 customers are being given a free slice of cake to mark the occasion.

Delighted with their handiwork, Harry Gow shared a reel online, showcasing both the interior and exterior of the new premises.

They took a moment to thank everyone who had played a part, writing: “Harbour Road is now open.

Harry Gow sign
Customers got their first glimpse of the firm’s new Inverness offering this morning. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“Thank you to everyone who made it happen and to our incredible team for getting everything ready for today.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Picking up the pieces after Fairways fire

Its grand opening comes just weeks after their Fairway’s branch burned down in a deliberate fire.

The branch was one of several retail units destroyed in the weekend blaze.

Police are hunting a balaclava-clad man who drove a car into the shops before fleeing the scene.

In the aftermath, bosses of the Highland bakery chain vowed to return to the business park one day.

The burned remains of several retail units at Fairways Business Park.
The firms new Harbour Road offering opens just weeks after their Fairways branch burned down as a result of a deliberate fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

However, their sole focus was to ‘pick up the pieces’ and focus on the opening of their new Inverness offering.

News of the new Harbour Road bakery surfaced in January as the firm took up residence in the unit, formerly home to Thrifty car and van rental.

Contractors have been busy installing all the necessary appliances and giving the unit a complete makeover.

This morning, customers caught their first glimpse of the new bakery.

