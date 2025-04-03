Superdrug opens new store at Bridge of Don Retail Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdrug opens new store at Bridge of Don Retail Park

The health and beauty retailer has welcomed its first customers to the former Carpetright unit.

By Ellie Milne
Superdrug exterior
Superdrug opened its new store in Bridge of Don today. Image: DC Thomson.

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug has opened its third store in Aberdeen.

The new branch at Bridge of Don Retail Park is now the largest in the area, at 7,061 square feet.

The store has moved into the former Carpetright unit on Denmore Road, between Home Bargains and Pets at Home.

Superdrug aisle
Superdrug in Bridge of Don opened on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson.

A planning application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council in January for new signage and LED lighting at the unit.

Now, renovation works have been completed and the first customers have been welcomed to the Bridge of Don shop.

It boasts an extended range of health and beauty products, including cosmetics, premium fragrances and Superdrug’s own-brand ranges.

Beauty Studio sign in Superdrug
The store features a Beauty Studio. Image: DC Thomson.

There is also a Beauty Studio area in the store where customers can access “professional treatments at affordable prices”, from eyebrow shaping and nail painting, to acrylics and piercings.

20 jobs created at Superdrug store in Bridge of Don

A total of 20 permanent staff roles have also been created.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We’re pleased to announce the opening of our new store in the Bridge of Don Retail Park.

Superdrug sign
New signs have been installed outside the store. Image: DC Thomson.

“With a larger space, this expansion reinforces Superdrug’s presence in Aberdeen and allows us to offer an even broader selection of products and services, enhancing the shopping experience for our customers.

“We’re confident the local community will love the new store, which showcases a wide range of top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance counter, and a dedicated Beauty Studio.

“The opening also brings 20 new job opportunities, further supporting the local economy and providing career prospects for the community.”

Superdrug interior
A wide variety of beauty brands are stocked in the new store. Image: DC Thomson.

The new Bridge of Don store is one of 25 new Superdrug sites across the UK opening this year.

There are already two other stores in Aberdeen, with one located in Union Square and the other in the St Nicholas Centre.

