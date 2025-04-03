Superdrug opens new store at Bridge of Don Retail Park

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug has opened its third store in Aberdeen.

The new branch at Bridge of Don Retail Park is now the largest in the area, at 7,061 square feet.

The store has moved into the former Carpetright unit on Denmore Road, between Home Bargains and Pets at Home.

A planning application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council in January for new signage and LED lighting at the unit.

Now, renovation works have been completed and the first customers have been welcomed to the Bridge of Don shop.

It boasts an extended range of health and beauty products, including cosmetics, premium fragrances and Superdrug’s own-brand ranges.

There is also a Beauty Studio area in the store where customers can access “professional treatments at affordable prices”, from eyebrow shaping and nail painting, to acrylics and piercings.

20 jobs created at Superdrug store in Bridge of Don

A total of 20 permanent staff roles have also been created.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We’re pleased to announce the opening of our new store in the Bridge of Don Retail Park.

“With a larger space, this expansion reinforces Superdrug’s presence in Aberdeen and allows us to offer an even broader selection of products and services, enhancing the shopping experience for our customers.

“We’re confident the local community will love the new store, which showcases a wide range of top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance counter, and a dedicated Beauty Studio.

“The opening also brings 20 new job opportunities, further supporting the local economy and providing career prospects for the community.”

The new Bridge of Don store is one of 25 new Superdrug sites across the UK opening this year.

There are already two other stores in Aberdeen, with one located in Union Square and the other in the St Nicholas Centre.