10 casualties taken to hospital after three-car crash south of Inverness

Police have said some of the people involved in the crash have sustained 'serious' injuries.

By Ross Hempseed
firefighters at the scene of three car crash south of Inverness.
Emergency services at a three-car crash near Inverness. Image: What's Happening Inverness

Ten people have been taken hospital after three cars collided just south of Inverness last night.

The crash occurred on the B862 between Inverness and Dores at Scaniport, just after 8pm on Wednesday, April 2.

A black Toyota Prius, a grey Land Rover Discovery, and a white Audi A3 were involved.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance attended the scene.

The driver of the Toyota along with four passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, with serious and minor injuries.

The Audi driver was taken to hospital with a serious injury and four passengers were also taken to hospital and later discharged.

It is understood that six casualties were transported via ambulance.

The driver of the Land Rover was uninjured.

Police investigate three-car crash near Inverness

Police confirmed the B862 road was closed for several hours before reopening around 3am.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information on what happened.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for witnesses.

“If you were in the area and have not already spoken to officers then please get in touch.

“Anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash is asked to check dash-cam and see if they have any information that could assist with our investigation.”

If you can help please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3542 of Wednesday, April 2.

