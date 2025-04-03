Investigation into crash that killed driver near Inverness dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation into crash that killed driver near Inverness dropped

Police Scotland referred itself to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation following the incident. 

By Michelle Henderson
Burnt out wreck of a car lifted onto the back of a truck trailer.
The driver of the vehicle died after the car left the road, landed in a ditch and caught fire. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An investigation into the death of a driver killed in a crash near Daviot has been called off.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the B851 near Littlemill on October 2 last year following reports of a serious crash.

The car left the road south of Daviot, before landing in a ditch and catching fire, killing the driver.

In the aftermath of the incident, Police Scotland referred itself to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation following the crash.

Six months on, Pirc confirmed they found no basis to investigate the circumstances in more depth.

Forensic officers pictures at the scene of a crash, from a distance.
Forensic teams were pictured combing the scene of the crash in the hours after the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pirc said: “On October 2, 2024, the PIRC received a referral from Police Scotland regarding an incident that occurred in the Daviot area.

“Following a detailed assessment of the circumstances, Pirc concluded not to investigate the circumstances further.”

Forensic teams pictured investigating fatal crash

The road, which connects with the A9 Inverness to Perth road, was closed for more than 30 hours as investigations were carried out.

Road closed sign with cones alongside a yellow police van.
The B851 was closed overnight in the wake of the crash. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Forensic teams were pictured combing the scene of the burnt-out wreck in the hours following the crash.

The car was eventually removed from the ditch before being towed away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation was carried out after the death of the driver of a vehicle which left the carriageway of the B851 near Inverness shortly after 11.20 am on Wednesday, 2 October, 2024.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The circumstances were subject to a referral to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner and we acknowledge their decision.”

