Investigation into crash that killed driver near Inverness dropped

An investigation into the death of a driver killed in a crash near Daviot has been called off.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the B851 near Littlemill on October 2 last year following reports of a serious crash.

The car left the road south of Daviot, before landing in a ditch and catching fire, killing the driver.

In the aftermath of the incident, Police Scotland referred itself to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) for investigation following the crash.

Six months on, Pirc confirmed they found no basis to investigate the circumstances in more depth.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pirc said: “On October 2, 2024, the PIRC received a referral from Police Scotland regarding an incident that occurred in the Daviot area.

“Following a detailed assessment of the circumstances, Pirc concluded not to investigate the circumstances further.”

Forensic teams pictured investigating fatal crash

The road, which connects with the A9 Inverness to Perth road, was closed for more than 30 hours as investigations were carried out.

Forensic teams were pictured combing the scene of the burnt-out wreck in the hours following the crash.

The car was eventually removed from the ditch before being towed away.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation was carried out after the death of the driver of a vehicle which left the carriageway of the B851 near Inverness shortly after 11.20 am on Wednesday, 2 October, 2024.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The circumstances were subject to a referral to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner and we acknowledge their decision.”