Teen taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth beach

A teenager has been taken to hospital following a disturbance on the East Beach at Lossiemouth.

The incident occurred at about 8.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, as a large group of teens were spotted on the sands.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old male was injured and required medical help.

It is understood that a glass bottle was involved.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We sent one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Police also attended.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance on Lossiemouth Beach.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old male youth was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He will be reported to Youth Justice Management.”