News Teen taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth beach It is understood a group of teens were spotted on Lossiemouth's East Beach. By Ross Hempseed April 3 2025, 3:17 pm April 3 2025, 3:17 pm The incident took place on Lossiemouth East Beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A teenager has been taken to hospital following a disturbance on the East Beach at Lossiemouth. The incident occurred at about 8.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, as a large group of teens were spotted on the sands. Police confirmed a 15-year-old male was injured and required medical help. It is understood that a glass bottle was involved. A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray's Hospital." Police also attended. A spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a disturbance on Lossiemouth Beach. "Officers attended and a 15-year-old male youth was taken to hospital for treatment. "He will be reported to Youth Justice Management."
