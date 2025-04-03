Aberdeen man charged after two off-road bikes seized

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of two off-road bikes in Aberdeen.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Danestone at around 9am on Wednesday April 2.

There, officers seized two off-road bikes.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Sergeant Ricky Burry of the Community Action Team said: “We know that the anti-social use of these bikes can have detrimental effect to residents in our local communities.

“Those that insist on using their vehicles illegally may face prosecution with the potential of incurring fines, driving bans and in certain circumstances, prison sentences. Vehicles that are seized may be destroyed.”

Illegal e-bikes: Here’s what Aberdeen police are doing to crack down on dangerous riders