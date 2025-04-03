Police track down runaway horses and cart near Westhill

Police have tracked down two runaway two horses near Westhill.

Officers were made aware of the animals and a cart being on the loose on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

The driver of the cart, a 76-year-old man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both horses were successfully traced and brought to a vet to be checked over.

Earlier, messages were shared on social media to warn drivers of the horses and cart being on the Westhill road.

Runaway horses and cart on Westhill road

