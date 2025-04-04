Police launch investigation into King Street knife threat after video emerges

Police have launched an investigation into a knife incident on King Street after a video surfaced earlier this week.

That’s after shocking footage of a person threatening a group of men with a blade during a brawl appeared on Wednesday morning.

In the video, a man pictured outside of the Esso petrol garage on King Street pulls out what appears to be a knife, and gestures towards three others who look to be approaching him.

Now, we can reveal today that police are aware of this video and are currently carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Officers originally responded to what was reported as a “disturbance” at around 9.50pm on Tuesday, but when they arrived there was “no trace” of any of the persons involved.

No one was arrested that night, but an investigation is now being launched to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50pm on Tuesday, April 1, we received a report of a disturbance at King Street, Aberdeen involving a number of people.

“Officers attended and a search was carried out but there was no trace of those involved.”

Video shows shocking King Street knife threat

A viral phone video captured the entire scene which left viewers shocked earlier this week.

The capture shows someone being approached by three other men.

The singular man then pulls out what appears to be a blade and lunges forward gesturing towards the group.

Another then attempts to restrain the group to break up the brawl.

The men can be seen approaching the videographer before the person behind the camera flees the scene on a bike.

The video does not show anyone being injured or hurt by the attack.