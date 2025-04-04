Is your neighbour growing cannabis? Police reveal telltale signs to look out for in drugs crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Is your neighbour growing cannabis? Police reveal telltale signs to look out for in drugs crackdown

An estimated 94% of cannabis farms are located in domestic properties.

Cannabis farm
Cannabis cultivation discovered inside a former Peterhead nightclub. Image: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

Information provided by the public is “vital” in helping police remove drugs from our communities.

By acting on intelligence, officers across the north and north-east have been able to track down individuals supplying and producing drugs – including cannabis.

Last month alone, The Press and Journal reported on the discovery of three different cannabis cultivations in Tullos, Portlethen and Cove.

Speaking after the Cove bust, Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said search warrants had been obtained in response to specific intelligence.

The Class B product is one of the most frequently seized by officers amid the ongoing battle to stamp out illegal drug activity.

Skip filled with waste
Equipment removed from a cannabis cultivation in Aboyne in 2023. Image: DC Thomson.

Cannabis cultivation refers to the process of “farming” cannabis plants, with an estimated 94% located within domestic premises.

But do you know what signs suggest a property may be getting used to produce cannabis?

‘If you think something isn’t right, report it to police’

There are many indicators which may help members of the public spot illegal farms at residential and industrial buildings.

“If the windows are covered, you can hear the sound of fans, any distinct smells, these could all be signs of a cannabis cultivation,” the detective sergeant told The Press and Journal.

“Vans may have arrived with lots of equipment to go into a property or there could be ‘renovation work’ that is going on forever.”

Drugs worth £125,000 were found on Skye. Police issued a picture of the cannabis plants.
Police recovered drugs worth £125,000 on the Isle of Skye in February. Image: Police Scotland.

In 2023, a £400,000 cannabis farm was discovered at the disused Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne with lights suspended above more than 500 plants.

Police found a newly installed power cable, large cylinder air filters, electrical equipment and transformer boxes, as well as PVC sheets covering the windows.

Police vans sitting outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne last January
Police vans sitting outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne in January 2023. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Four men, who appeared to be living in the property while working as “gardeners”, were each sentenced to two years behind bars.

The maximum penalty for the supply and production of Class B drugs, including cannabis, is up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Health and safety risks

Cultivations have been set up in a variety of indoor and outdoor locations. These include houses, garages, flats, industrial units and business premises.

These will often be unknowingly rented out for the sole purpose of producing drugs. High-intensity lighting and fans will be installed to create the perfect conditions.

Those responsible for the cultivation – usually organised crime groups – will sometimes “bypass legal restrictions”, including making structural changes and tampering with electric meters.

Exterior of Deja Vu nightclub
Cannabis worth an estimated £1.5 million was discovered in the former Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead last year. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

This can create significant health and safety risks – and expensive repairs for the building owners.

After a £1.5 million haul of cannabis was found at the former Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead, the owner claimed it would cost £15,000 to clean up the mess left behind.

Telltale signs of a cannabis farm

  • Windows blacked out, even during the day
  • Visitors at unsociable hours
  • Distinct smell, described as “sweet and pungent”
  • Excessive security
  • High levels of heat and “unusual” ventilation
  • Condensation on windows
  • Snow melting quickly or birds gathering on the roof
  • Noise from fans
  • Electricity meters tampered with
  • Significant amounts of waste due to by-products, including fertiliser
Skip full of soil with police car in background
Waste removed from a cannabis farm in Fraserburgh last year. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone who has concerns about drugs in their community or needs to report a cannabis cultivation is asked to contact police by calling 101 or filling out an online form.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Conversation