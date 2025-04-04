Is your neighbour growing cannabis? Police reveal telltale signs to look out for in drugs crackdown

Information provided by the public is “vital” in helping police remove drugs from our communities.

By acting on intelligence, officers across the north and north-east have been able to track down individuals supplying and producing drugs – including cannabis.

Last month alone, The Press and Journal reported on the discovery of three different cannabis cultivations in Tullos, Portlethen and Cove.

Speaking after the Cove bust, Detective Sergeant Sam Harris said search warrants had been obtained in response to specific intelligence.

The Class B product is one of the most frequently seized by officers amid the ongoing battle to stamp out illegal drug activity.

Cannabis cultivation refers to the process of “farming” cannabis plants, with an estimated 94% located within domestic premises.

But do you know what signs suggest a property may be getting used to produce cannabis?

‘If you think something isn’t right, report it to police’

There are many indicators which may help members of the public spot illegal farms at residential and industrial buildings.

“If the windows are covered, you can hear the sound of fans, any distinct smells, these could all be signs of a cannabis cultivation,” the detective sergeant told The Press and Journal.

“Vans may have arrived with lots of equipment to go into a property or there could be ‘renovation work’ that is going on forever.”

In 2023, a £400,000 cannabis farm was discovered at the disused Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne with lights suspended above more than 500 plants.

Police found a newly installed power cable, large cylinder air filters, electrical equipment and transformer boxes, as well as PVC sheets covering the windows.

Four men, who appeared to be living in the property while working as “gardeners”, were each sentenced to two years behind bars.

The maximum penalty for the supply and production of Class B drugs, including cannabis, is up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

Health and safety risks

Cultivations have been set up in a variety of indoor and outdoor locations. These include houses, garages, flats, industrial units and business premises.

These will often be unknowingly rented out for the sole purpose of producing drugs. High-intensity lighting and fans will be installed to create the perfect conditions.

Those responsible for the cultivation – usually organised crime groups – will sometimes “bypass legal restrictions”, including making structural changes and tampering with electric meters.

This can create significant health and safety risks – and expensive repairs for the building owners.

After a £1.5 million haul of cannabis was found at the former Deja Vu nightclub in Peterhead, the owner claimed it would cost £15,000 to clean up the mess left behind.

Telltale signs of a cannabis farm

Windows blacked out, even during the day

Visitors at unsociable hours

Distinct smell, described as “sweet and pungent”

Excessive security

High levels of heat and “unusual” ventilation

Condensation on windows

Snow melting quickly or birds gathering on the roof

Noise from fans

Electricity meters tampered with

Significant amounts of waste due to by-products, including fertiliser

Anyone who has concerns about drugs in their community or needs to report a cannabis cultivation is asked to contact police by calling 101 or filling out an online form.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.