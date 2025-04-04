News Man to appear at court after ‘disturbance’ at Sainsbury’s in Aberdeen Police were called to Upperkirkgate on Thursday. By Ellie Milne April 4 2025, 10:52 am April 4 2025, 10:52 am Share Man to appear at court after ‘disturbance’ at Sainsbury’s in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6727421/man-charged-upperkirkgate-sainsburys/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to Upperkirkgate on Thursday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson. A man is due to appear in court after causing a disturbance in Aberdeen. Police were called to Upperkirkgate at about 5pm on Thursday. A number of officers attended the scene in the city centre and arrested a 35-year-old. He was then charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date. It is understood the incident took place at Sainsbury’s with officers seen talking to staff in the store. A police spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday, April 3, we received a report of a man causing a disturbance at a premises in the Upperkirkgate area of Aberdeen. “Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
