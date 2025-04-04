Man to appear at court after ‘disturbance’ at Sainsbury’s in Aberdeen

A man is due to appear in court after causing a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Upperkirkgate at about 5pm on Thursday.

A number of officers attended the scene in the city centre and arrested a 35-year-old.

He was then charged and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

It is understood the incident took place at Sainsbury’s with officers seen talking to staff in the store.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday, April 3, we received a report of a man causing a disturbance at a premises in the Upperkirkgate area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”