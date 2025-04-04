Future of Aberdeenshire sheltered housing plunged into doubt as elderly residents left fearing for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Aberdeenshire sheltered housing plunged into doubt as elderly residents left fearing for future

A council consultation and potential cost-cutting measures could spell the end for the community.

By Graham Fleming
The future of Invercairn Court in Inverallochy has been plunged into doubt. Image: Google Maps
Residents at Invercairn Court sheltered housing have been left fearing for their home after its future was plunged into doubt.

Housing officers and council officials visited the Inverallochy accommodation on Wednesday to warn residents about its potential closure.

The north-east sheltered housing block is home to 16 residents, mainly elderly or with a care need.

They can call upon on-site staff, emergency alarms and other services to help them maintain their independence.

Residents are hugely positive about what is on offer and benefit from a close and supportive community.

So they were shocked to be called to a “presentation” this week at which Aberdeenshire Council officials warned closure could be on the horizon.

So just why is the council looking to close a well-loved facility?

It comes as part of a wider consultation regarding the viability of similar facilities around the region.

Despite officials claiming “no decision has been made,” residents have told The Press and Journal that they feel like “they’ve already made up their mind”.

And they say officials described Invercairn Court as “one of the worst financially performing” accommodations of its type in the region.

“We are all so worried about where we would go”

Sandra Cottle, 78, said she moved to Invercairn Court three years ago to be closer to her daughter – but fears that could all go out the window after this consultation.

She and her fellow residents fear closure will “tear the heart from the community”.

“I’ve just been left speechless by this,” Sandra told us.

“It’s knocked the wind right out of our sails.

“We are worried because there is nowhere else to go around here. There are no properties to be relocated to.

“And in any event, no-one here wants to be relocated.

“They told us that this was just a consultation, but we don’t believe that.

“I said to the housing officer ‘I think you’ve already decided to close us down’.”

‘They’re going to rip the heart out of this community’

She added: “Nobody knows what to do now. We are all worrying about the future of the home.

“We all feel safe there.

“It’s a tight knit community within the building.

“Everyone looks after everyone – you really can’t buy that kind of community.

“But they are just going to rip the heart out of it.”

Council statement

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council say that nothing has yet been decided and discussions are ongoing to discuss the “future viability” of facilities such as these.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “No decisions have been made around the future use of Invercairn Court as sheltered housing accommodation.

“The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”

Conversation