Future of Aberdeenshire sheltered housing plunged into doubt as elderly residents left fearing for future

Residents at Invercairn Court sheltered housing have been left fearing for their home after its future was plunged into doubt.

Housing officers and council officials visited the Inverallochy accommodation on Wednesday to warn residents about its potential closure.

The north-east sheltered housing block is home to 16 residents, mainly elderly or with a care need.

They can call upon on-site staff, emergency alarms and other services to help them maintain their independence.

Residents are hugely positive about what is on offer and benefit from a close and supportive community.

So they were shocked to be called to a “presentation” this week at which Aberdeenshire Council officials warned closure could be on the horizon.

So just why is the council looking to close a well-loved facility?

It comes as part of a wider consultation regarding the viability of similar facilities around the region.

Despite officials claiming “no decision has been made,” residents have told The Press and Journal that they feel like “they’ve already made up their mind”.

And they say officials described Invercairn Court as “one of the worst financially performing” accommodations of its type in the region.

“We are all so worried about where we would go”

Sandra Cottle, 78, said she moved to Invercairn Court three years ago to be closer to her daughter – but fears that could all go out the window after this consultation.

She and her fellow residents fear closure will “tear the heart from the community”.

“I’ve just been left speechless by this,” Sandra told us.

“It’s knocked the wind right out of our sails.

“We are worried because there is nowhere else to go around here. There are no properties to be relocated to.

“And in any event, no-one here wants to be relocated.

“They told us that this was just a consultation, but we don’t believe that.

“I said to the housing officer ‘I think you’ve already decided to close us down’.”

‘They’re going to rip the heart out of this community’

She added: “Nobody knows what to do now. We are all worrying about the future of the home.

“We all feel safe there.

“It’s a tight knit community within the building.

“Everyone looks after everyone – you really can’t buy that kind of community.

“But they are just going to rip the heart out of it.”

Council statement

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council say that nothing has yet been decided and discussions are ongoing to discuss the “future viability” of facilities such as these.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “No decisions have been made around the future use of Invercairn Court as sheltered housing accommodation.

“The housing service is, however, holding local discussions in connection with a long-term investment plan for the development and modernisation of services provided to tenants.

“As part of this work, the service is speaking with tenants, staff, and the wider community.

“Proposals will be brought before councillors for consideration in due course.”