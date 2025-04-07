Emotional final night spurred three Aberdeen drinks bosses to save Bar Ninety-Nine from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emotional final night spurred three Aberdeen drinks bosses to save Bar Ninety-Nine from closure

The trio 'had to' team up to keep the venue open.

From L-R: Martin Farmer, Stephen McNab and Adrian Gomes who have taken over Bar Ninety-Nine. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

Seeing the emotion of patrons and customers was the motivation for three businessmen to save one of Aberdeen’s favourite night-time venues.

Bar Ninety-Nine had been a staple in the city for 12 years, and regulars were shocked to hear of its impending closure last month.

On the final night, it was an emotional farewell for many.

Among those there to say goodbye was Martin Farmer, who had worked with the Back Wynd bar previously and felt the emotion from long-time patrons.

Also working that night was general manager Stephen McNab, who had been with the business for more than seven years.

Bar Ninety-Nine. Image: DC Thomson.

He had seen it flourish — and stood by it during the dark days of lockdown.

The two men, who had known each other for several years, teamed up with businessman Adrian Gomes to figure out how to save Bar Ninety-Nine from disappearing.

Adrian is the founder of 10 Dollar Shake, a cocktail catering company.

He has also had success in the city’s bar scene having founded The Tippling House on Belmont Street.

Martin said: “It was a no-brainer for me to get together and start this bar consortium — a trio of friends and colleagues — to bring back Bar Ninety-Nine.

“I was there on closing night, and it was so busy. A lot of people were emotional — just because of the venue that it is. Some staff had worked there for 14 years. It meant something to the community.

“At around 1 a.m. on the night the bar closed, I got a call from Gomes who said, ‘We have to do this.’”

Two-week turnaround from closing to reopening

Martin described the process as a “whirlwind” as, within days of closing, the trio had made arrangements to take over.

He is no stranger to the Aberdeen hospitality industry having worked in bars across the city for 18 years including Orchid and now works for a premium whisky company.

Stephen, who had been manager, is now part-owner and will run daily operations.

He said: “I’ve been in the hospitality trade for 15 years, so it was the next natural step for me to go from general manager to ownership.

“Especially somewhere like Bar Ninety-Nine, where there are emotional ties — what better place to make the move?”

The three businessmen will bring their skills to take Bar Ninety-Nine into the future. Image: Supplied.

Stephen says the most important thing about the bar is the “community” around it.

“I’ve always felt like the bar is the go-to trade bar in the city, with bartenders coming in. It’s just such a close-knit community.

“It was really that last night, when we closed up and saw the turnout from regulars and bartenders, that it all came into perspective — what Bar Ninety-Nine meant to a lot of people. We couldn’t just let it keel over and die.”

Saving Bar Ninety-Nine was a ‘no brainer’

While reopening the bar was important, the trio knew some things had to change. Previous staff were offered the chance to return, though some chose not to.

With everything in place, news broke that just two weeks after Bar Ninety-Nine closed, it would reopen — many patrons surprised but delighted at the quick comeback.

Bar Ninety-Nine will reopen later this week. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
The trio have an advantage: they’ve spent a lot of time at Bar Ninety-Nine and know what needs to be done to make the business profitable.

A lot of time was spent considering the viability of the business, with Stephen describing it as a “numbers game”.

He’s confident that once the operation is streamlined, they can begin to invest in the bar’s future.

With all three men bringing their individual skills, he says, “anything is possible” with Bar Ninety-Nine.

Conversation