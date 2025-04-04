South Deeside Road closed after lorry crash

The B9077 South Deeside Road in Aberdeenshire has been closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving a lorry this afternoon.

The HGV was involved in the collision at around 1.30pm. The road has been shut between Blairs and the B979, near Maryculter Bridge.

Police Scotland are at the scene of the incident, although there have been no reports of any injuries.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area while recovery is arranged.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were not in attendance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.