How Girls Who Walk has brought women together since launching in Aberdeen

Jane Duncan started a north-east branch of the community group after moving back to the north-east.

Girls who Walk near Aberdeen beach
The Girls Who Walk group during a recent event near Aberdeen beach. Image: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

Jane Duncan said she was “overwhelmed” when more than 40 women turned out for the first Girls Who Walk event in Aberdeen.

On February 1, women aged from 18 to 60 donned their winter coats to take part in the community group’s very first event.

“People kept appearing,” the 25-year-old said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all. It was crazy.”

Girls Who Walk started in Manchester in 2023 and now has locations across the nation with thousands of members.

Group image from Girls Who Walk event
Forty women turned out for the first Aberdeen event. Image: Supplied.

When Jane moved back to Aberdeen last year, she thought the city would benefit from its own branch.

“Moving away from all my friends in Edinburgh was quite scary,” she told The Press and Journal.

“I have family in Aberdeen but I hadn’t lived here for a long time and didn’t know anybody else.

“Since starting the group, I’ve met so many people, which has been great.

“That is what I’d like other people to get out of it as well.”

Girls at Spectra
Some of the members at Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

Girls Who Walk group in Aberdeen

Girls Who Walk aims to create a safe space for women to meet up and make friends through a variety of events, including walking.

Since the launch earlier this year, the Aberdeen members have taken part in personal training sessions, a group dinner and a karaoke night.

Moving forward, Jane hopes to plan more events with local businesses and host longer walks out of the city in the warmer weather.

Dance class
Jane has planned a variety of events in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

“It’s often really difficult to make friends, especially after leaving school or university,” Jane added.

“At Girls Who Walk events, I want everyone to feel comfortable and able to chat to everyone.

“I also want it to be member-led, so if there’s anything they want to do we’ll make that happen.”

Group of people walking in woods
The group take part in several walking events every month. Image: Supplied.

What started as an idea shared on Instagram has quickly grown into a thriving community group – where the members are always happy to welcome new faces.

“I quickly realised it was something people wanted in Aberdeen,” Jane said.

“Everyone got on so well at the first walk.

“Two ladies who met there have already grown into close friends and have been meeting up outside Girls Who Walk.

“It’s really great to see.”

Conversation