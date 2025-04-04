A82 reopens in Inverness after lorry strikes railway bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A82 reopens in Inverness after lorry strikes railway bridge

A worker at a garage near the bridge told the Press and Journal he saw "the lorry opening like a cardboard box".

By Alberto Lejarraga
The HGV appeared to have suffered significant damage. Image DC Thomson/Michelle Henderson.
Police partially closed the A82 in Inverness after an HGV was severely damaged when it struck a rail bridge.

Pictures taken by the Press and Journal show part of the vehicle’s roof has been ripped-off, as if peeled back by a can opener.

The incident closed the road and is caused significant disruption. Image: DC Thomson / Michelle Henderson
police and road assistance
Police cordoned the area and road assistance was at the scene. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Several officers were in attendance on the busy road, at the city’s Shore Street Roundabout, with the incident causing disruption for motorists.

Images taken by one of our reporters show there was a “Police Road Closed” sign on the northbound carriageway.

railway bridge
The railway bridge at Shore Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A diversion was in place via Shore Street, though motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Footage shows road assistance workers cutting the ripped off roof so the lorry could be moved.

Lorry strikes railway bridge in Inverness

A worker at a garage near the railway bridge said: “I heard a very loud bang.

“The lorry just drove into the bridge not sure what else you can say.

“I just saw the lorry was opening like a cardboard box.”

A police spokesperson said: “The A82 south towards the A9 between Shore Street roundabout and the Rose Street roundabout has reopened after a lorry struck a railway bridge.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

Conversation