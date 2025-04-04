A82 reopens in Inverness after lorry strikes railway bridge

Police partially closed the A82 in Inverness after an HGV was severely damaged when it struck a rail bridge.

Pictures taken by the Press and Journal show part of the vehicle’s roof has been ripped-off, as if peeled back by a can opener.

Several officers were in attendance on the busy road, at the city’s Shore Street Roundabout, with the incident causing disruption for motorists.

Images taken by one of our reporters show there was a “Police Road Closed” sign on the northbound carriageway.

A diversion was in place via Shore Street, though motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Footage shows road assistance workers cutting the ripped off roof so the lorry could be moved.

Lorry strikes railway bridge in Inverness

A worker at a garage near the railway bridge said: “I heard a very loud bang.

“The lorry just drove into the bridge not sure what else you can say.

“I just saw the lorry was opening like a cardboard box.”

A police spokesperson said: “The A82 south towards the A9 between Shore Street roundabout and the Rose Street roundabout has reopened after a lorry struck a railway bridge.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”