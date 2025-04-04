Pictures: Inverness parents and kids enjoy Whin Park reopening after ‘much needed’ £500,000 revamp

One of Inverness biggest play parks has reopened following an impressive £500,000 revamp.

Hundreds of “happy” parents and children flocked to Whin Park, near the Ness Islands, as the site reopened today following three months of improvement works.

New features include an interactive Nessie, a pirate ship, swing area, climbing birds’ nest and an “adventure mound” with tube slide.

There is also a scramble net and an interactive arch.

Parents told The P&J kids are “really enjoying” the upgraded park.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was at Whin Park to capture the best moments of the reopening.

The Inverness play park project received £234,988 from the Scottish Government Play Area Fund and £150,000 from the Inverness Common Good Fund.

There was a further £100,000 from the Community Regeneration Fund.

A small area will remain fenced off between the tube slide and the path adjacent to the miniature railway to allow newly seeded grass to grow.

But all the play equipment is now available to use.

The redeveloped site will complement family activities already available at Whin Park like the boating pond and Ness Islands railway.

And there’s a shop serving drinks and snacks for any visitors who are feeling peckish.

Fiona MacAskill, mother of seven-year-old Sophie and three-year-old Max, said the park is now looking “very good”.

She said: “They are a great age for the park.

It really suits them – and they’re really enjoying it.”

So which new attractions were the biggest hit?

Fiona added: “The little one really likes the pirate ship and the simple things like the roundabout, but they love all of it.

“And the big slide. It’s good – and really fast.

“The improvements were definitely very needed.

“It was a long wait to get it open again but we’re really happy that it has been finished just in time for Easter and the holidays.”

Meanwhile, father-of-two Chris, who was near the play arch, said the new park “makes a difference” to Inverness.

The play arch is an audio-based piece of equipment made for the outdoors.

It uses the latest technology and a range of games to encourage children to be more active outside.

The dad said: “I have two kids aged eight and two and they are having a good time.

“There are not enough parks in Inverness, so it makes a difference.”

Councillor Ian Brown said: “I am very pleased that Whin Park’s newly developed play area is now open to the public.

“All works have been completed and inspected, and the new interactive play equipment can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.”

Council colleague Graham MacKenzie added: “Play and interaction are crucial to the wellbeing and development of young people.

“The much-needed upgrades at Whin Park ensure that the benefits of play can be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.”