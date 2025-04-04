Pictures: Inverness parents and kids enjoy Whin Park reopening after ‘much needed’ £500,000 revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pictures: Inverness parents and kids enjoy Whin Park reopening after ‘much needed’ £500,000 revamp

“Happy parents” told The P&J kids are “really enjoying” the park’s new features.

Mums Esther MacLean and Mairi Smith of Inverness with their children, Thomas (4), Tearlach (9mths) and Alfie (3). 4th April '25 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mums Esther MacLean and Mairi Smith of Inverness with their children, Thomas (4), Tearlach (9mths) and Alfie (3) at Whin Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

One of Inverness biggest play parks has reopened following an impressive £500,000 revamp.

Hundreds of “happy” parents and children flocked to Whin Park, near the Ness Islands, as the site reopened today following three months of improvement works.

New features include an interactive Nessie, a pirate ship, swing area, climbing birds’ nest and an “adventure mound” with tube slide.

There is also a scramble net and an interactive arch.

Parents told The P&J kids are “really enjoying” the upgraded park.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was at Whin Park to capture the best moments of the reopening.

Whin Park reopens in Inverness after £500,000 revamp

The Inverness play park project received £234,988 from the Scottish Government Play Area Fund and £150,000 from the Inverness Common Good Fund.

There was a further £100,000 from the Community Regeneration Fund.

A small area will remain fenced off between the tube slide and the path adjacent to the miniature railway to allow newly seeded grass to grow.

But all the play equipment is now available to use.

Whin Park
Whin Park in Inverness has reopened this Friday after a £500,000 revamp. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The redeveloped site will complement family activities already available at Whin Park like the boating pond and Ness Islands railway.

And there’s a shop serving drinks and snacks for any visitors who are feeling peckish.

Fiona MacAskill, mother of seven-year-old Sophie and three-year-old Max, said the park is now looking “very good”.

pirate ship
The pirate ship has been one of the most loved additions at Whin Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “They are a great age for the park.

It really suits them – and they’re really enjoying it.”

Tilly Haywood of Inverness enjoying the slide.4th April '25 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tilly Haywood from Inverness enjoys the slide. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

So which new attractions were the biggest hit?

Fiona added: “The little one really likes the pirate ship and the simple things like the roundabout, but they love all of it.

“And the big slide. It’s good – and really fast.

“The improvements were definitely very needed.

“It was a long wait to get it open again but we’re really happy that it has been finished just in time for Easter and the holidays.”

The new playpark from above. Image: Highland Council

Meanwhile, father-of-two Chris, who was near the play arch, said the new park “makes a difference” to Inverness.

The play arch is an audio-based piece of equipment made for the outdoors.

It uses the latest technology and a range of games to encourage children to be more active outside.

The dad said: “I have two kids aged eight and two and they are having a good time.

“There are not enough parks in Inverness, so it makes a difference.”

Inverness families enjoy Whin Park’s new features

Councillor Ian Brown said: “I am very pleased that Whin Park’s newly developed play area is now open to the public.

“All works have been completed and inspected, and the new interactive play equipment can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities.”

Penelope, 4, of Inverness, enjoys the pirate boat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Council colleague Graham MacKenzie added: “Play and interaction are crucial to the wellbeing and development of young people.

“The much-needed upgrades at Whin Park ensure that the benefits of play can be enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities.”

the park
The park has several new features. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Conversation