Harlaw Academy’s ‘unsafe’ sports pavilion to be replaced in £2.7 million revamp

Once a local landmark, the building has been closed and crumbling for the past decade and will now be demolished.

By Chris Cromar
Image shows heras fencing around the Harlaw Road Pavilion in Aberdeen. There is debris in the foreground, likely stripped from the boarded-up windows. There is graffiti on the walls.
The Harlaw Road Pavilion has been left to decay. Image: Councillor Martin Greig.

Harlaw Academy’s crumbling sports pavilion is to be demolished and replaced with a fancy new facility worth millions.

The existing building has been closed for more than a decade and has become a target for vandals as its condition has deteriorated.

It has now been described as “ruinous” by the city’s education convener, Councillor Martin Greig.

He says local youngsters have been deprived of proper facilities for too long.

Now it is to be knocked down, after Aberdeen City Council backed the project in its annual budget.

Demolition of the “unsafe” pavilion is likely to start this year, with a £2.69 million replacement then taking shape in its place.

One local resident said it the project is “a fantastic opportunity to replace an old unused building that has become troublesome for the community with anti social behavior.”

Steel fencing has had to be erected in a forlorn effort to deter vandals.

Harlaw Road Pavilion.
The pavilion has seen better days. Image: Councillor Martin Greig.

“Locals have been starved of amenities since the Harlaw Road Pavilion closed”

Mr Greig said the project is long overdue.

“Local schools have been deprived of basic outdoor services,” he said.

“Ashley Road School pupils complain they have nowhere to change and no toilet facilities when they visit the field.

“The local community is starved of public facilities and amenities.

“Residents needs have been seriously overlooked, so it is good to channel some much needed funding into the area.”

New Harlaw Road Pavilion.
An artist’s impression of how the new Harlaw Road Pavilion could look. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects.

The existing pavilion will be demolished, with the new building offering changing facilities, toilets and learning spaces for schools and community groups to use.

Artists’s impressions give an idea of what it could look like.

“The old pavilion had been a lovely local landmark, but the building has developed leaks and deteriorated since the doors were closed,” Councillor Greig said.

Harlaw Road Pavilion.
Youths have been spotted climbing onto the pavilion’s roof. Image: Supplied.

“It is no longer safe. Residents complain it is an eyesore.

“Constituents have emailed me photos of graffiti and of kids climbing on the roof.”

Mr Greig added that local residents have been “supportive” of the proposed changes and want it “actioned ASAP”.

‘A welcome development for the area’

One of those supporting the plans, the chairman of Queens Cross and Harlaw Community Council, Sandy Stephen, said: “This project is a welcome development for the area.

“For some time now our community has lacked a modern facility that meets the needs of a wide range of users; from children exploring sport for the first time to adults looking to stay active and connected.

Harlaw Road Pavilion.
If plans are approved, the pavilion could be demolished as early as May, according to the councillor. Image: Councillor Martin Greig.

“The plans for Harlaw Playing Fields and pavilion represent a positive step forward.

“This space has the potential to become a well used hub for outdoor sports, fitness and social connection.

“Hopefully it could be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together.”

‘Demolition and rebuild is the best option’

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council added: “Following a review of its current condition and refurbishment needs, it is recommended that demolition and rebuild is the best option.

“Design works are still on-going, but the intention is for the demolition works to begin this year.”

It is hoped the new pavilion build will be completed in the 2026/27 financial year.

