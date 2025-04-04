Fire crews extinguish blaze north of Drumnadrochit

Fire crews were called to a large blaze on the A82 south of Inverness.

The fire broke out after 9pm on Friday in the Lochend area, north of Drumnadrochit.

Two fire appliances were tasked to the scene at the height of the blaze, which engulfed a five-mile stretch of bush near the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours, using two hose reel jets.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

