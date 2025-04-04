WATCH: Firefighters called to large blaze at Aberdeen natural reserve

Firefighters battled for hours to save a nature reserve in Aberdeen from ruin.

Fire crews were tasked to the Kincorth Hill Nature Reserve, commonly known as the Gramps, shortly before 9pm on Friday.

Four appliances were called to the scene at the height of the blaze, which covered roughly 50 metres by 30 metres of land.

Crews battled for three hours to extinguish the flames.

Video footage from social media shows the extent of the task they faced, with large flames coming from the natural reserve.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was made aware of the fire at 8.55pm.

Within moments, crews arrived on the scene, using two jets, beaters and a thermal imaging camera to fight the flames.

The stop message was received at 11.49pm, with crews leaving the scene a short time later.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.