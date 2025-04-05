Concerns raised for missing Inverness man who ‘may be injured’

Concerns have been raised by police, as a man who was reported missing from Inverness ‘may be injured’.

Officers have asked members of the public to come forward with information regarding 34-year-old John MacAulay’s whereabouts.

MacAulay was last seen in the Holm Road area of Inverness around 5.20am on Saturday, April 5, and is believed to have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, with short red hair and stubble.

MacAulay is believed to be wearing a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and jeans.

Constable Ben Staal said: “Concerns are growing for John’s welfare as it is believed he may be injured.

“I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or anyone matching his description to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0703 of 5 April, 2025.