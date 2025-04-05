Fire breaks out near Aberdeen Golf Course

A fire broke out near Kings Links Golf Course in Aberdeen this evening.

Firefighters were called to areas of grass that were ablaze near the course at around 6.20pm.

The fire was dealt with by the responders, who left the scene shortly before 7pm.

This is one of several fires to break out in the Granite City and its surrounding areas in recent times.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called to a grass fire at Kings Links Golf Course at 6.20pm.

“One unit was deployed, the fire was dealt with, and responders left the scene by 6.55pm.”