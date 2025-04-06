Pictures: Alan Cumming leads Tartan Day March in New York as Scots receive warm American welcome

The people who came to New York for Tartan Week could barely have believed the warm welcome they would received from the Americans.

From celebrated actor Alan Cumming, to musician and broadcaster Gary Innes bringing some of Scotland’s musical heroes to the Carnegie Hall, and Oban Pipe Band rousing the crowd during the centrepiece parade, this was Scotland’s moment.

Not even a rival march in protest over measures recently taken by US President Donald Trump or a smattering of rain could dampen spirits.

Traitors star Mr Cumming urged people to find joy in what we were doing and stressed the importance of freedoms and the relationship between Scotland and the US.

He said: “What we are doing is as important as the protest taking place in Bryant Park.

“We are marching for our freedoms, many of which are being taken from people.

Grand Marshall Alan Cumming represents Scotland on international stage

Mr Cumming lives between the US and Scotland and is the creative director of Pitlochry Theatre.

“We must have our march and we must show that through joy we can overcome.

“This march and Tartan Day shows what binds us together and makes us strong.

“Our culture, our heritage, our community is better for our relationships with each other ”

The first minister of Scotland, John Swinney, echoed those sentiments as he marched alongside the 3,000 or so people who joined in the parade.

In the days before the march, the city saw Gaelic speakers and singers come together for the New York Mod.

Lochs Gaelic Choir from the Isle of Lewis was triumphant, with its conductor Ronnie Murray taking first place in the solo singing competition.

The week culminated with a world class ceilidh in the Carnegie Hall.

New Yorkers were treated to Dougie MacLean singing Caledonia, while Manran and Julie Fowlis performed a Gaelic version of the Beatles hit Blackbird.

John, Paul, George and Ringo had of course once graced the same stage.

Beverly Bartlett, of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church said: “I have been to many concerts in Carnegie Hall but never one where people danced like this.

“What a joy it was. We can’t wait for next year.”

Among those addressing the crowds – in Gaelic and English – was acclaimed Scottish singer Joy Dunlop, who asked “Is anyone here from Scotland” to loud cheers.

“It is a pleasure to be here,” she said.

“Are there any Gaelic speakers?”

She also introduced the competition-winning members of Lochs Gaelic Choir to the masses.

Among those looking on were visitors from across Scotland, including the north-east and Highlands and Islands.