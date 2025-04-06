Pictures: Alan Cumming leads Tartan Day March in New York as Scots receive warm American welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Pictures: Alan Cumming leads Tartan Day March in New York as Scots receive warm American welcome

The sound of the Oban Pipe Band echoed through the streets of the Big Apple.

By Louise Glen
Members of Oban Pipe Band march through New York, with the city's famous high-rise buildings behind them.
The sound of the pipes echoed through the streets of NYC. Image supplied.

The people who came to New York for Tartan Week could barely have believed the warm welcome they would received from the Americans.

From celebrated actor Alan Cumming, to musician and broadcaster Gary Innes bringing some of Scotland’s musical heroes to the Carnegie Hall, and Oban Pipe Band rousing the crowd during the centrepiece parade, this was Scotland’s moment.

Oban Pipe Band played for those in attendance. Image supplied.
The Oban High School banner proudly on display. Image supplied.
Alan Cumming alongside John Swinney at the Tartan Day parade. Image supplied.

Not even a rival march in protest over measures recently taken by US President Donald Trump or a smattering of rain could dampen spirits.

Traitors star Mr Cumming urged people to find joy in what we were doing and stressed the importance of freedoms and the relationship between Scotland and the US.

He said: “What we are doing is as important as the protest taking place in Bryant Park.

“We are marching for our freedoms, many of which are being taken from people.

Cumming alongside First Minister John Swinney. Image supplied.

Grand Marshall Alan Cumming represents Scotland on international stage

Mr Cumming lives between the US and Scotland and is the creative director of Pitlochry Theatre.

“We must have our march and we must show that through joy we can overcome.

This march and Tartan Day shows what binds us together and makes us strong.

There were plenty contenders for best dressed – among them Stephen Leckie – CEO and chief executive of the Crieff Hydro family of hotels, which includes a number in the north of Scotland – and his wife Fiona. Image supplied.
Scotland was being celebrated on an international stage. Image supplied.

“Our culture, our heritage, our community is better for our relationships with each other ”

The first minister of Scotland, John Swinney, echoed those sentiments as he marched alongside the 3,000 or so people who joined in the parade.

Press & Journal reporter Louise Glen alongside First Minister John Swinney. Image supplied.

In the days before the march, the city saw Gaelic speakers and singers come together for the New York Mod.

Lochs Gaelic Choir from the Isle of Lewis was triumphant, with its conductor Ronnie Murray taking first place in the solo singing competition.

There were representatives from many different organisations on the march. Image supplied.
Scots took to the streets of the ‘Big Apple’. Image supplied.

The week culminated with a world class ceilidh in the Carnegie Hall.

New Yorkers were treated to Dougie MacLean singing Caledonia, while Manran and Julie Fowlis performed a Gaelic version of the Beatles hit Blackbird.

John, Paul, George and Ringo had of course once graced the same stage.

Beverly Bartlett, of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church said: “I have been to many concerts in Carnegie Hall but never one where people danced like this.

“What a joy it was. We can’t wait for next year.”

Some furry friends were out for the day – and impressed in their own tartan outfits. Image supplied.
It was a fantastic turnout on the day – and there were famous faces everywhere, including acclaimed singer and broadcaster Joy Dunlop (in red tartan jacket). Image supplied.

Among those addressing the crowds – in Gaelic and English – was acclaimed Scottish singer Joy Dunlop, who asked “Is anyone here from Scotland” to loud cheers.

“It is a pleasure to be here,” she said.

“Are there any Gaelic speakers?”

She also introduced the competition-winning members of Lochs Gaelic Choir to the masses.

Among those looking on were visitors from across Scotland, including the north-east and Highlands and Islands.

